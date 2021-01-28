In a pinch, A-10 tournament turns to UR, VCU. Together, they'll host men's basketball tourney.

The A-10 announced Thursday that its 13-game men’s basketball tournament March 10-14 will be held at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center and VCU’s Siegel Center.
It's an unusual solution, reached in a pinch, for an unusual time.
Neutral sites are desirable and the norm at the A-10 level and above because they’re affordable for those leagues and present equally unfamiliar conditions with an automatic NCAA bid and at-large invitations on the line.
New York’s Barclays Center, the originally scheduled site of the 14-team A-10 tournament, was impractical because of an assortment of pandemic-related issues. The league explored campus alternatives. In addition to UR and VCU, proposals were submitted by Dayton, Duquesne, George Mason and Saint Louis, according to Bernadette McGlade, the conference commissioner. The A-10 office made the call, with input from athletic directors.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades called the resolution "a great opportunity for us and for Richmond to show how we do things ... having both schools I think will make it easier on each of us."
McGlade said the decision was largely based on facility quality, accessibility, safety, support from the host institution, and the presence of staff who have regularly been operating in an environment with COVID protocols.
On Wednesday, March 10, the two opening-round games involving the last four finishers in the standings will be played at the Robins Center. Four second-round games on Thursday and four quarterfinals on Friday will be split and staggered at UR and VCU. The location of those games will be announced after seeding is determined.
"Both Richmond and VCU understand that depending [on] the seeds ... there's no guarantee that the early round, the second round or the quarterfinal-round game, that they would actually play on their home court," said McGlade. "They know that they very well could be playing across town while there are other [tournament] games going on, on their home court."
The Robins Center was awarded Saturday’s semis and Sunday’s title game, in part because VCU is already hosting the women’s tournament March 3-7, McGlade suggested.
Rams staffers will be "working and pulling long hours, and so the opportunity to be able to spread our championships around, which we like to do, we like to move our championships around and give all our schools opportunities to host," said McGlade. "VCU was the highest level of a team player in understanding that decision."
Playing at two sites six miles apart was the preferred option because the Siegel Center and the Robins Center are destinations to which most league teams can bus, because the time required for cleaning between games during four-contest days would have affected designated TV time slots in one facility, and because both schools have practice gyms that can be used by teams during their stays.
"I think all the coaches were well aware of the six sites that were under consideration and we basically received nothing but neutral or matter-of-fact positive feedback that they all seemed like they were good options," said McGlade.
The Spiders and Rams won’t travel. They’ll be in their regular hometown routines. They’ll compete on courts at the Robins Center or Siegel Center with which they’re more familiar than other A-10 players.
Unless Virginia’s pandemic guidelines for indoor sporting events change, a maximum of 250 fans will be allowed at UR and VCU for tournament games. McGlade said that approximate number applied to all tourney options, and that families of competing players and coaches will receive priority when attendance rolls are formed.
