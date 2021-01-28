In a pinch, A-10 tournament turns to UR, VCU. Together, they'll host men's basketball tourney.

On Wednesday, March 10, the two opening-round games involving the last four finishers in the standings will be played at the Robins Center. Four second-round games on Thursday and four quarterfinals on Friday will be split and staggered at UR and VCU. The location of those games will be announced after seeding is determined.

"Both Richmond and VCU understand that depending [on] the seeds ... there's no guarantee that the early round, the second round or the quarterfinal-round game, that they would actually play on their home court," said McGlade. "They know that they very well could be playing across town while there are other [tournament] games going on, on their home court."

The Robins Center was awarded Saturday’s semis and Sunday’s title game, in part because VCU is already hosting the women’s tournament March 3-7, McGlade suggested.

Rams staffers will be "working and pulling long hours, and so the opportunity to be able to spread our championships around, which we like to do, we like to move our championships around and give all our schools opportunities to host," said McGlade. "VCU was the highest level of a team player in understanding that decision."