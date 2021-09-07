In a pinch, grateful Jerry Garcia - No. 80 - gives Spiders quick backfield lift as freshman

He would squirt through the line for a seven-yard gain, and then do the same a few of snaps later. Through the University of Richmond’s August camp, this mysterious No. 80 lined up in the backfield and made things happen.

True freshman Jerry Garcia – no relation to the Grateful Dead front man of the same name who died in 1995 – was issued No. 80 because he arrived at UR as a receiver, though he exclusively played running back at Gray's Creek High, near Fayetteville, N.C.

The No. 25 Spiders experienced a few health issues in their running-backs room. Milan Howard injured a knee in a practice leading into the spring-semester season and won’t return this year. A preseason injury kept UConn transfer Dante Black off the Robins Stadium field for last Saturday’s 38-14 win over Howard. Savon Smith played, but deals with a hamstring strain.

So Garcia, a 5-foot-10 177-pounder, was one again a tailback, and once again did what he did through August in practices and Spiders scrimmages. He ran seven times for 52 yards (7.4 yards per carry) against Howard, and inspired a few questions while wearing that No. 80.

“I’ve always been playing running back since I was six,” Garcia said Monday. “Being back at that position, it’s natural.”