In a pinch, grateful Jerry Garcia - No. 80 - gives Spiders quick backfield lift as freshman

He would squirt through the line for a seven-yard gain, and then do the same a few of snaps later. Through the University of Richmond’s August camp, this mysterious No. 80 lined up in the backfield and made things happen.
True freshman Jerry Garcia – no relation to the Grateful Dead front man of the same name who died in 1995 – was issued No. 80 because he arrived at UR as a receiver, though he exclusively played running back at Gray's Creek High, near Fayetteville, N.C.
The No. 25 Spiders experienced a few health issues in their running-backs room. Milan Howard injured a knee in a practice leading into the spring-semester season and won’t return this year. A preseason injury kept UConn transfer Dante Black off the Robins Stadium field for last Saturday’s 38-14 win over Howard. Savon Smith played, but deals with a hamstring strain.
So Garcia, a 5-foot-10 177-pounder, was one again a tailback, and once again did what he did through August in practices and Spiders scrimmages. He ran seven times for 52 yards (7.4 yards per carry) against Howard, and inspired a few questions while wearing that No. 80.
“I’ve always been playing running back since I was six,” Garcia said Monday. “Being back at that position, it’s natural.”
Though Garcia is in his first year at UR, he came off a spring-semester football season, as returning Spiders did. Gray’s Creek High played six spring games. Garcia took a couple of weeks off upon the April completion of that season, and then commenced with training for college football, preparing as a receiver.
A No. 80 carrying the ball as a tailback seemed as unusual as watching those black-and-white videos of Marion Motley wearing No. 76 as a star NFL running back for the Cleveland Browns in the 1940s and 1950s.
“He looked pretty sharp pretty quickly,” UR coach Russ Huesman, whose Spiders (1-0) meet visiting Lehigh (0-1) Saturday, said of Garcia. “We were excited to see that. He can run. He’s got some quicks about him. He picks things up pretty well.”
That last compliment surprises no one familiar with Garcia’s academic credentials. He chose Richmond’s offer after Princeton, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, North Carolina A&T and service academies expressed interest.
The more Garcia learned about UR, the more he was drawn to the school, even though the Spiders projected him as a receiver and those other options involved remaining as a running back.
Receiver sounded interesting, something new and different, to Garcia. That’s where he spent the first three days of August camp. Then UR had a need at running back. Garcia was equipped for the job, as he demonstrated against Howard.
“I felt confident going into the game. I think my position coach [David Corley] and my teammates did a good job getting my confidence level up,” said Garcia.
Based on Garcia’s early showing as a tailback, Huesman acknowledged on Monday that he and his assistants will eventually have a decision to make regarding Garcia’s long-term position.
“I believe I’ll stay at running back,” Garcia said. “I did ask the head coach for a number change. He said he’ll get back to me.”
