In a testament to development, Nathan Cayo reaches doorstep of UR's 1,000-point club

Nathan Cayo didn’t look like a future member of the University of Richmond’s 1,000-point club as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 forward from Montreal had a hitch in his jump shot and struggled from the free-throw line. As a freshman, Cayo averaged 2.3 points and played about 13 minutes a game.

He heads into Friday night’s date at Saint Louis with 986 career points, a reflection of significant offensive development. The 225-pound Cayo as a senior (12.2 ppg) has become a dependable scorer inside eight feet, with powerful moves and a soft touch. His FT percentage increased from 57.7 as a sophomore to 79.8 last season and 75.4 this year.

Cayo began the season by going 10-10 from the field (23 points) in a win over Morehead State and followed that with an 8-for-13 game (18 points) in a victory at Kentucky. As the Spiders’ season winds down, he has resurfaced as a major offensive factor.

In UR’s last three games – a loss at VCU and wins over Duquesne and Massachusetts – Cayo made 18 of 33 from the field (54.5%) and 12 of 13 from the foul line while averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

More than any Spider, Cayo benefits from double-teams applied to 6-10 Grant Golden (3.8 assists per game), and Golden’s vision and passing ability. Golden has regularly found the cutting Cayo for baskets.