In Arden Tierney, No. 20 Spiders have 'draw' specialist who rarely strays outside lines

NCAA men’s lacrosse faceoff specialists leave the field after possession is determined. They're referred to as "FOGOS," for "Face Off, Get Off."

The women’s equivalent to the faceoff is the draw control, which begins each quarter and follows each goal. With greater frequency, draw-control specialists also are scrambling off the field after possession is set.

This does not apply to Arden Tierney, a University of Richmond junior. She is the draw-control specialist who most certainly remains on the field.

“I see why people have them run off if they’re solely focused on that draw control,” Spiders interim coach Anne Harrington said of the specialty work. “Arden is somebody who can do a number of things really well, and so we love having her on the field.”

Tierney is the points leader (26 goals, 27 assists) for the No. 20 Spiders (11-3, 5-1 A-10), who host St. Bonaventure Thursday and Davidson Saturday.

Harrington characterized Tierney as “a great leader and calm presence to keep everybody going to and moving and on the same page.”

That starts with draw control. An official places the ball between the stick pockets of two standing players, then backs away. The whistle blows. The two players compete for possession. The ball commonly flies several feet in the air. Both players extend sticks to capture control. Teammates stationed around the draw-control circle then join the competition for possession.

There are specific moves draw-control specialists practice and use to gain an advantage.

“We always say it’s like this game of chess. You have to balance where the other girls are (around) the circle and where your girls are,” said Tierney. “No team does the draw the exact same way, which is why it’s a really cool position to play ... It’s kind of like an art you need to perfect.”

Taller players are often involved in draws because reach helps. Tierney is 5-foot-5. She compensates by trying to block out her opponent, and works on one-handed grabs while holding the lowest point of her stick handle.

“I’ve had to become pretty good at that because of my height,” said Tierney, who ranks second among A-10 players in draw controls (5.5 per game).

In a Monday interview, Harrington repeated a phrase heard throughout women’s lacrosse: “Win the draw, rule the world!”

“It really does make a huge difference,” she said of draw-control supremacy. ”It gives you possession of the ball immediately, and that many more opportunities on offense. So I would say it’s a key part of a successful program.”

Richmond remained a successful program after losing coach Allison Kwolek, who moved to Clemson following last season. Under Kwolek's leadership since 2013, UR went 64-16, with a 27-5 record in A-10 competition and two conference tournament and two league regular-season championships in the past five seasons. The Spiders went to the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Harrington, a William & Mary graduate who worked on Kwolek’s staff for five years, was named interim coach in August.

“It’s been a great experience and I absolutely appreciate the opportunity,” Harrington said. “It’s been exciting and exhausting and fun and rewarding and challenging, all in one. But I wouldn’t change or trade a single day of it. I’m very happy to be here.”

Harrington is under consideration for the job.

Note: The A-10 women’s lacrosse tournament will be held at Massachusetts April 28-May 1 … Richmond’s three defeats came at No. 15 Virginia, at No. 11 James Madison, and at No. 14 Massachusetts.