In different ways, young offensive coordinators get Spiders, Tribe moving

Billy Cosh rocks.

Watch the University of Richmond’s offensive coordinator on game days in the coaches’ areas of press boxes. With his ever-present white visor and a headset, Cosh rhythmically sways forward and backward in his seat, radiating intensity and energy as he comes up with the next Spiders' play.

“He’s a fired-up guy. He brings the juice to practice every day,” UR offensive lineman Ryan Coll said of Cosh.

Christian Taylor looks like he’s waiting for an Uber on the William & Mary sideline. Holding a large play sheet, William & Mary’s offensive coordinator calmly paces with his headset on, conjuring up what to do with the Tribe’s next snap.

In different ways, Cosh, 30, and Taylor, 38, are two assistants in state football who have pumped up their portfolios this season. Saturday, their teams meet in a high-stakes noon CAA Football showdown to close the regular season. Richmond (8-2, 6-1) hosts W&M (9-1, 6-1) and the winner captures the league championship. In the Tribe’s case, that title could be shared with New Hampshire (7-3, 6-1), which W&M did not play this season.

W&M ranks second in the CAA in scoring (33.7 ppg) and Richmond ranks third (30.9 ppg). The Tribe and Spiders are among the league’s top three teams in third-down conversion success.

Cosh arrived at UR following last season after four years on the VMI staff (last two as OC).

“Billy reminds me of a defensive coach, the way he coaches. He’s got a tough-minded mentality. No excuses,” said Russ Huesman, the Spiders’ sixth-year coach. “We’re not out there to trick people. We’re out there to execute. That’s what I like about him so much.”

Trickery is blended into Taylor’s approach. In his second full season at W&M, Taylor has had the ball snapped between the legs of back-up quarterback Hollis Mathis, lined up just behind the center, to starting quarterback Darius Wilson, lined up in shotgun formation. Taylor doesn’t have any problem asking a tailback to throw a pass, or Mathis when he’s not lined up at a position other than QB.

Lachlan Pitts, a tight end in his sixth year at W&M, credited Taylor for play-calling acumen and "making sure (coaches) are getting the best out of everybody."

Richmond ranked last or next-to-last in turnover margin among CAA teams each of the past three seasons. The Spiders this season have committed a CAA-low nine turnovers and rank second among league teams in turnover margin (plus-8).

Taylor, a graduate of Yorktown's Grafton High who came back to the area after working on the staff at the University of San Diego, was a back-up quarterback when Jimmye Laycock coached the Tribe. Cosh played quarterback at Houston, Butler (Kansas) Community College, James Madison and Kansas State.

Taylor and Cosh work for bosses – Mike London at W&M and Huesman at UR - who elevated in the industry as defensive coaches, still consider themselves defensive coaches, and trust their offensive coordinators to fully supervise that side of the operation.

At W&M, Taylor weighed what he had in terms of overall personnel and a developing offensive line line. "A group that's put everything together," London said of his blockers. Taylor shaped the Tribe as a run-first team with a trio of productive and experienced tailbacks - Bronson Yoder, Malachi Imoh, Donavyn Lester - who feature divergent strengths. W&M leads the league in rushing (277 ypg).

Cosh’s presence at Richmond was instrumental in the Spiders acquiring VMI graduates Reece Udinski, a quarterback, and former FCS All-American Jakob Herres, a receiver, following last season. Speaking of Udinski's familiarity with the system Cosh brought from VMI, Delaware coach Ryan Carty said, "He knows it inside and out."

In a related matter, Richmond leads the league in passing 291.3 ypg.