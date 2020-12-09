In game story as old as high-tops, UR's defense stimulates offense in win over UNI

Burton, 6-foot-7, scored inside and out, and senior guard Jacob Gilyard finished with 11 assists and 12 points. Senior forward Grant Golden scored 17 and had 11 boards.

Richmond committed nine first-half turnovers after averaging 10 a game through a 3-0 start. According to Burton, Mooney at halftime requested that the Spiders "take care of the ball, gets stops on defense, and just stick to our game plan."

This was the 500th game at Richmond for Mooney (278-222). On Nov. 18, 2005, he led UR for the first time, against visiting Hampton. The Spiders shot 35%, and won 44-40.

"It’s a win, but it was a struggle the whole way," Mooney, then 33, said after that game. "It was difficult for us to find that rhythm that I hope defines Richmond basketball.”

The Spiders started 6-11 Kevin Steenberge, 6-9 Jarhon Giddings, 6-7 Jermaine Bucknor, 6-7 Oumar Sylla, and 6-5 Peter Thomas. There was no experienced ball-handler among that group. Three guards transferred from UR following the previous season. Two signees of previous coach Jerry Wainwright failed to qualify academically. UR finished 13-17.

Now, Richmond has a top-20 team for the first time since the 1980s, when senior captains John Newman, Greg Beckwith and John Davis led the Spiders to a 16-1 start in an NCAA tournament season.