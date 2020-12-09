In game story as old as high-tops, UR's defense stimulates offense in win over UNI

It’s a story as old as high-tops. Defense gets offense going.
That’s what happened with No. 19 Richmond Wednesday night against Northern Iowa at the Robins Center. The Spiders, 78-68 winners, didn’t appear fully invested in the first half with nine turnovers, soft cuts, subpar shooting, and some leaky D.
UR trailed by 10 after 16 minutes, and by two at the break.
That all changed when the Spiders injected some zest into their defensive effort. Not only did that gum up operations for UNI, it got Richmond moving with more offensive vitality. Cuts were sharper. The Spiders didn’t rely so much on the 3. Passing was more crisp.
UR took a 10-point lead with 10:45 left and stayed unbeaten at 4-0 despite the offensive absence of senior forward Nathan Cayo (6 points). He came in averaging a team-high 17.3 points and was a non-factor until UR took control.
Good thing for UR that sophomore Tyler Burton (career-highs of 21 points, 13 rebounds) picked up the slack.
"He can just do so many things well," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "He can score on the post. He's a very good shooter. Handles the ball. Defends. He's a great rebounder. ... He's active and athletic, and an incredible kid.
"There are plenty of teams around the country, he'd be the best player as a sophomore."
Burton, 6-foot-7, scored inside and out, and senior guard Jacob Gilyard finished with 11 assists and 12 points. Senior forward Grant Golden scored 17 and had 11 boards.
Richmond committed nine first-half turnovers after averaging 10 a game through a 3-0 start. According to Burton, Mooney at halftime requested that the Spiders "take care of the ball, gets stops on defense, and just stick to our game plan."
This was the 500th game at Richmond for Mooney (278-222). On Nov. 18, 2005, he led UR for the first time, against visiting Hampton. The Spiders shot 35%, and won 44-40.
"It’s a win, but it was a struggle the whole way," Mooney, then 33, said after that game. "It was difficult for us to find that rhythm that I hope defines Richmond basketball.”
The Spiders started 6-11 Kevin Steenberge, 6-9 Jarhon Giddings, 6-7 Jermaine Bucknor, 6-7 Oumar Sylla, and 6-5 Peter Thomas. There was no experienced ball-handler among that group. Three guards transferred from UR following the previous season. Two signees of previous coach Jerry Wainwright failed to qualify academically. UR finished 13-17.
Now, Richmond has a top-20 team for the first time since the 1980s, when senior captains John Newman, Greg Beckwith and John Davis led the Spiders to a 16-1 start in an NCAA tournament season.
UR was picked to win the A-10 and Northern Iowa (1-4) was picked to win the Missouri Valley. The Panthers Wednesday were without wing AJ Green (22.3 ppg), the 2020 MVC player of the year, who has a hip issue. Other injuries and COVID issues have also disrupted UNI’s rotation.
NOTES: Richmond visits No. 11 West Virginia (4-1) Sunday at 1 p.m., in a game that will be televised by ESPN. This will be the home-opener for the Mountaineers, whose Wednesday date with visiting Robert Morris was called off because of COVID issues in the RMU program.
UR and WVU, former Southern Conference rivals, have met only twice since 1976. This game was arranged in early October after schedules were shuffled and condensed in response to the COVID-caused delay of the NCAA basketball start from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
