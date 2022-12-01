In Gardner-Webb, W&M hosts playoff opponent that's road- and battle-tested

Pity not these Runnin’ Bulldogs from Gardner-Webb, William & Mary’s second-round opponent Saturday at Zable Stadium in the FCS playoffs.

Yes, they won the championship and automatic bid from a lower-level league, the six-team Big South Conference.

Yes, they lost five regular-season games.

Yes, this is a 3,178-student (66% female) school located about 50 miles west of Charlotte, in Boiling Springs, N.C., that is not well known in Division I athletics.

Yes, they have the second-youngest coach in Division I football, 33-year-old Tre Lamb.

Yes, they failed to make the FCS playoffs before this year.

Put all that away and appreciate what W&M Coach Mike London learned in video study and through intelligence gathering via his FCS coaching network.

“They have dynamic players,” London said.

Gardner-Webb went on the road and beat Eastern Kentucky 52-41 last Saturday, with the Runnin’ Bulldogs running for 405 yards.

“It was awesome,” said London, whose 10-1 Tribe shared the CAA title with New Hampshire, are the No. 5 seed in the tournament, and had last weekend off after the first-round bye earned.

He noted the number of “explosive plays” on which G-W ball carriers often made EKU defenders miss. Narii Gaither gained a playoff-record 245 rushing yards on 28 carries – he had nearly 150 in the first quarter - and quarterback Bailey Fisher (Big South offensive player of the year) added 88.

There’s another major reason G-W should cause W&M some serious concern. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-5) must be as battle-tested as any FCS team still standing.

They started their season 1-4 (win over Division II Limestone), and this year met three quality FBS opponents: Coastal Carolina (31-27 loss), Marshall (28-7 loss) and Liberty (21-20 loss).

G-W also played at Elon (30-24 loss), which advanced to the FCS playoffs, and met Mercer (45-14 loss), a Southern Conference program that finished 7-4 and was ranked No. 22 in the final FCS regular-season poll.

Against Big South competition, the Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 40.8 points and 520 yards. They play with pace (74 snaps a game). At W&M, Gardner-Webb will tackle its ninth road assignment this season (4-4).

“I could coach another 30 years and not have a group this special,” said Lamb, the nephew of former Furman and Mercer coach Bobby Lamb.

Saturday's 2 p.m. game in Williamsburg will feature two of the FCS' finest pass rushers in W&M sophomore outside linebacker John Pius and G-W junior defensive end Ty French. Each was named his league's defensive player of the year, and each has 11-and-a-half sacks.

The Tribe blend Pius with junior defensive tackle Nate Lynn, who has six sacks and was named the CAA preseason defensive player of the year. Pius and Lynn were two of W&M's reps on the All-CAA first team defense.

The winner meets either Weber State or No. 4 seed Montana State in the quarterfinals next Friday or Saturday.

This postseason trip is not new for London, who coached Richmond - his alma mater - to the 2008 national championship and to the 2009 quarterfinals before becoming Virginia's coach.

The Tribe, with seven consecutive victories, have not lost since Elon dealt them a 35-31 setback at Zable Stadium on Sept. 24. This is William & Mary's first postseason appearance since 2015.