In hastily arranged Monday meeting with Wofford, Spiders look to Jacob Gilyard to lead

Mooney judges Gilyard's overall impact as "incredible," and noted Gilyard's knack for steals, a category in which the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year holds the program record. Gilyard led the nation in steals last season (3.2 spg) and has a shot at setting the NCAA career mark.

"Blocking shots is a really intimidating stat traditionally, but a steal and a layup is what I would think is the most intimidating stat, or the most difficult thing to overcome, for the other team," said Mooney.

With only players’ guests and staff comprising the maximum crowd of 250 permitted at the Robins Center because of Virginia health-and-safety policy, this won’t be the home-opener UR anticipated in atmosphere, or opponent. Appreciating what Wofford offers isn't easy. The Terriers have played twice, dismissing a pair of National Christian College Athletic Association members from Georgia, Toccoa Falls (88-49, led by 34 at half) and Carver (111-37, led by 49 at half).

The 5-foot-9 Gilyard has the most challenging match-up, with 6-0 Storm Murphy (17.5 ppg), a four-year starter who was named preseason All-SoCon. And Gilyard may pack some extra motivation as a shooter following a 3-for-13 performance (missed all eight 3-pointers) in the win at Kentucky.