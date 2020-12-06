In hastily arranged Monday meeting with Wofford, Spiders look to Jacob Gilyard to lead

University of Richmond freshman point guard Isaiah Wilson, the understudy of senior Jacob Gilyard, made a mistake during a preseason practice. Associate head coach Rob Jones approached Gilyard and posed a question in jest.
“Did you teach him that?”
Responding in kind, Gilyard said, “I only teach him the good things, coach.”
Monday offers a superb opportunity for Gilyard, among 20 players named to the watch list for Bob Cousy Award (nation’s top point guard), to show the No. 19 Spiders the way. Wofford’s 2 p.m. visit to the Robins Center was arranged Saturday afternoon after a potential UR trip to Big East member Connecticut fell through because of COVID protocol concerns.
The Spiders sought game competition in addition to their originally scheduled list of opponents after missing a pair of dates, Wednesday at Charleston and Saturday vs. Furman. Richmond (2-0) has been shut down since returning from a 76-64 win at Kentucky last Sunday because of three positive tests in the program (no players) and associated contact tracing, according to coach Chris Mooney.
The Spiders were unable to go through their normal practice and scouting routine in preparation for Wofford, picked fifth in the Southern Conference preseason poll. Richmond will rely on the experience of four senior starters to adjust as the game develops, particularly Gilyard, the Spider who most often possesses the ball and pressures it.
Mooney judges Gilyard's overall impact as "incredible," and noted Gilyard's knack for steals, a category in which the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year holds the program record. Gilyard led the nation in steals last season (3.2 spg) and has a shot at setting the NCAA career mark.
"Blocking shots is a really intimidating stat traditionally, but a steal and a layup is what I would think is the most intimidating stat, or the most difficult thing to overcome, for the other team," said Mooney.
With only players’ guests and staff comprising the maximum crowd of 250 permitted at the Robins Center because of Virginia health-and-safety policy, this won’t be the home-opener UR anticipated in atmosphere, or opponent. Appreciating what Wofford offers isn't easy. The Terriers have played twice, dismissing a pair of National Christian College Athletic Association members from Georgia, Toccoa Falls (88-49, led by 34 at half) and Carver (111-37, led by 49 at half).
The 5-foot-9 Gilyard has the most challenging match-up, with 6-0 Storm Murphy (17.5 ppg), a four-year starter who was named preseason All-SoCon. And Gilyard may pack some extra motivation as a shooter following a 3-for-13 performance (missed all eight 3-pointers) in the win at Kentucky.
Despite a six-point afternoon, Gilyard found a way to lead with six assists, five steals, one turnover, and four rebounds in 36 minutes.
“You know he didn't shoot well, but he took the right shots. He was aggressive and obviously running the show and running our team," said Mooney. "He does score, but even in a game where he didn't score [often], he is so valuable to us."
NOTE: Monday's game will be available on WTVR 6.3 (Comcast 206, Verizon 466) and ESPN+.
