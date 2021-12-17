In isolation, Spiders slip by N.C. State 83-74

CHARLOTTE – Clustered, N.C. State was too tall for Richmond to go through. So the Spiders spaced out those defenders and proceeded with a series of isolation attacks.
This made it difficult for the Wolfpack to command the lane with length Friday night at the Spectrum Center. This approach, with seven 3s sprinkled in, put Richmond in position to win, which it did, 83-74.
After UR (7-4) went ahead by 9 with about 12 minutes left, the Wolfpack intensified their defense. They got back in a transition groove. And they were in the one-and-one with 9:30 remaining, in the double-bonus a couple of minutes later.
Richmond's lead slipped to 1 with 8:30 left and to 3 in the last two minutes. This was the spot for UR's veteran poise to become evident. It did, with the Wolfpack helping by missing 13 free throws.
Nathan Cayo, the Spiders’ 6-foot-7 forward who was averaging 7 points, blitzed assorted N.C. State defenders who were tasked with guarding him one-on-one on the way to 14 first-half points (he didn't score thereafter) on 7-of-9 shooting. Richmond added just enough of a 3-point threat to keep the Wolfpack from collapsing.
Grant Golden, the Spiders’ 6-10 interior scorer and ball-distributor, made 4 of 7 shots and dished 2 assists before the break, when Richmond had a 39-35 lead.
Here’s how it went for Richmond on back-to-back second-half possessions: Golden maneuvered on the post for an old-school 3-point play, and Jacob Gilyard followed with a 3-point jumper. NCSU (7-4) was bamboozled.
One section of fans yelled “Wolf!” and another followed with “Pack” with about five minutes left in the first half. But overall, there seem to be about as many Spiders supporters in a crowd of maybe 5,000.
Richmond kept NCSU fans out of the game by consistently scoring and preventing Wolfpack runs. UR was shooting 57.5% when it assumed a 52-42 advantage with 15:37 left.
The Spiders had won three straight games for the first time this season, and were looking for their first victory over a Power 5 opponent in three opportunities. In the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, UR lost to Maryland and Mississippi State. Richmond faces no more Power 5 opponents this regular season.
The evening began with a big-man clinic from Golden. He pump-faked at free-throw line, then drove for a layup. He scored one-handed off inbounds pass from Gilyard. Golden pivoted three times to shake his man and get a power bucket inside. He threw a back-cut pass to Gilyard for 2.
Richmond’s defense targeted Dereon Seaborn, a 6-7 sophomore from Norfolk who was averaging 19.7 points (52.9%) and 10.6 rebounds. In N.C. State’s first 10 games, Seaborn had a double-double six times.
The Spiders and Wolfpack hadn’t met since 2014, when UR lost 84-72 in Raleigh, N.C.
Richmond-N.C. State was the third game played as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets. Earlier, Liberty beat East Carolina 74-64 and Virginia Tech topped St. Bonaventure, the A-10 defending champion and unanimous preseason favorite, 86-49.
Wake Forest met Charlotte in the 9 p.m. game.
Next: The Spiders at the Robins Center meet Old Dominion (5-6) Sunday at 4 p.m. The Monarchs last played Dec. 11, losing 75-66 at home to VCU.
