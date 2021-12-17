In isolation, Spiders slip by N.C. State 83-74

CHARLOTTE – Clustered, N.C. State was too tall for Richmond to go through. So the Spiders spaced out those defenders and proceeded with a series of isolation attacks.

This made it difficult for the Wolfpack to command the lane with length Friday night at the Spectrum Center. This approach, with seven 3s sprinkled in, put Richmond in position to win, which it did, 83-74.

After UR (7-4) went ahead by 9 with about 12 minutes left, the Wolfpack intensified their defense. They got back in a transition groove. And they were in the one-and-one with 9:30 remaining, in the double-bonus a couple of minutes later.

Richmond's lead slipped to 1 with 8:30 left and to 3 in the last two minutes. This was the spot for UR's veteran poise to become evident. It did, with the Wolfpack helping by missing 13 free throws.

Nathan Cayo, the Spiders’ 6-foot-7 forward who was averaging 7 points, blitzed assorted N.C. State defenders who were tasked with guarding him one-on-one on the way to 14 first-half points (he didn't score thereafter) on 7-of-9 shooting. Richmond added just enough of a 3-point threat to keep the Wolfpack from collapsing.