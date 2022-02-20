In NCAA world with NIL, Chris Mooney interested 'to see what sticks ... especially at our level'

The world changed in many ways since Grant Golden arrived at the University of Richmond in 2016. One of those ways: the introduction of name, image and likeness opportunities for NCAA student-athletes.

Golden, a 6-foot-10 Spiders basketball player who redshirted one year for medical reasons and then took advantage of the pandemic-related “bonus” year the NCAA extended to winter-sports athletes, offered a four-word assessment of college players who can reap substantial paydays as a result of NIL.

“All power to them,” he said.

Golden said he probably wouldn’t have been a beneficiary had this NIL path been available when he was exploring college options because, “I wasn’t a superstar high-school player by any means.”

His selection of Richmond was based on the personal fit of the school and its basketball program, and relationships he developed with the Spiders coaches, Golden said.

The potential for NIL reward is not supposed to weigh into a prospect’s college decision, according to the NCAA.

“While opening name, image and likeness opportunities to student-athletes, the policy in all three divisions preserves the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school. Those rules remain in effect,” the NCAA announced last summer after NIL was approved by its members.

In practice, however, many recruits investigate what is possible in NIL packages when examining college options. The NCAA announced Friday that it will review how name, image and likeness policies have impacted prospects' school choices. The NCAA is concerned that some activity in the name, image and likeness space is violating NCAA recruiting rules, particularly those prohibiting booster involvement.

John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, recently said that the impact of name, image and likeness has not been major among Spiders. Fewer than 50 UR student-athletes have NIL arrangements, and very few amount to deals that surpass $100.

Nationally, much of the NIL deal-making involves social-media support for services or products by student-athletes.

“I think there are some fine lines in there for sure, especially with the bigger schools, some of these programs that have a lot of money floating around,” said Golden, whose younger brother, Bryce, is a multiple-year basketball starter at Butler.

“But honestly, I think it’s a good thing. Maybe not so much speaking for myself, or kids from mid-majors, but certainly people who are at these bigger schools, these potential No. 1 draft picks, whatever it may be, good for them.

“Make as much money as you can. You’re not going to be able to play your sport forever, so the fact that you can profit on it now in the college realm, all power to them.”

UR basketball coach Chris Mooney said it’s difficult for coaches to gauge the impact of the NIL around the A-10 at this stage because contracts do not involve coaches. Deals are set up between student-athletes and parties interested in enlisting their services.

“Where it’s fairly public when somebody gets a scholarship offer, so you know who’s talking to the guy and you know who’s offered the guy, this is obviously a contract between the player or prospect and the one entity who’s … paying him,” said Mooney, who's in his 17th year at Richmond. “I think the market for it will change over the course of these first few years.”

Very common now in Division I athletics is transferring, and that may complicate the NIL process, Mooney believes.

“If somebody said, ‘We’ve hired this (student-athlete) to be a spokesman for our particular business,’ and then that guy transfers a few months later, I don’t know how willing that business owner is to sponsor the next guy, if that’s the way it works,” he said.

“I just think it will be interesting here in the next few years to see what sticks, and where that happens, especially at our level.”