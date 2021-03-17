In NIT win, Spiders played 'like a weight was kind of off of our shoulders'

Absence of the team’s top two scorers, guard Blake Francis and forward Grant Golden, put the University of Richmond in a tough spot against Toledo in Wednesday’s first-round NIT game. Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard saw it another way.

“We’ve had pressure on us all year, expectations, stuff like that,” said Gilyard, one of four senior starters for a group that was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll. “I think going into the game, that kind of wasn’t on us. It felt like a weight was kind of off of our shoulders.”

The Spiders had ample opportunity to slip away quietly following a challenging start – down 13-4, 28-17 and 31-20 – but responded with upgraded defensive intensity and growing chemistry among an unfamiliar rotation to top Toledo 76-66 at the University of North Texas Coliseum.

Through 16 seasons as Richmond’s coach, Chris Mooney has very rarely shown emotion after wins or losses. On Wednesday night, Mooney appeared to be holding back tears as he praised the determination his team demonstrated under the circumstances.