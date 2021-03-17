In NIT win, Spiders played 'like a weight was kind of off of our shoulders'

Absence of the team’s top two scorers, guard Blake Francis and forward Grant Golden, put the University of Richmond in a tough spot against Toledo in Wednesday’s first-round NIT game. Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard saw it another way.
“We’ve had pressure on us all year, expectations, stuff like that,” said Gilyard, one of four senior starters for a group that was picked to win the A-10 in the league’s preseason poll. “I think going into the game, that kind of wasn’t on us. It felt like a weight was kind of off of our shoulders.”
The Spiders had ample opportunity to slip away quietly following a challenging start – down 13-4, 28-17 and 31-20 – but responded with upgraded defensive intensity and growing chemistry among an unfamiliar rotation to top Toledo 76-66 at the University of North Texas Coliseum.
Through 16 seasons as Richmond’s coach, Chris Mooney has very rarely shown emotion after wins or losses. On Wednesday night, Mooney appeared to be holding back tears as he praised the determination his team demonstrated under the circumstances.
“It just would be easy to hang our heads. I think the guys met it head-on,” he said. “There were so many plays that I thought were just tremendous effort and heart. Just great to see because we’re proud to be in the NIT and I think we certainly played like that [Wednesday].
“This is a really special win for all of us.”
The Spiders (14-8) will meet the winner of the Saturday first-round game between Saint Louis (14-6) and Mississippi State (15-14) next Thursday, back in Texas, where the entire 16-team NIT is being played this year.
Francis was out with a back/hip injury. Golden was unavailable because of a fractured finger. Mooney said both will be game-time decisions for Thursday’s quarterfinal.
Richmond had lost three straight before beating Toledo (21-9), which captured the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship. From the time the Spiders resumed practice last week with hope of being selected Sunday night for the NIT field, “there was just great energy,” said Mooney, “energy, camaraderie, those things that we try to make hallmarks of the program.”
Matt Grace and Sal Koureissi, 6-9 juniors, combined for 18 points and made 8 of 11 shots. Going into the NIT, together they were averaging 4.6 points. They attacked inside against Toledo, whose tallest regular was 6-7.
“They were great, and both didn’t start the game super-fast,” said Mooney. “We couldn’t have won the game without them. They were critical, as everybody was.”
Said Gilyard: “Once we got calmed down, I think everybody got settled in … We’re young, but we’re tough. We’ve got young guys that are coming in and making plays.”
