In remodeling without JMU, CAA focuses on Hampton, Monmouth, Stony Brook

CAA Football is comprised of Albany, Delaware, Elon, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and W&M.

William R. Harvey, Hampton’s president since 1978, several times in past years expressed interest in CAA affiliation for the Pirates, currently members of the Big South Conference.

Joe D’Antonio said that since he became CAA commissioner in 2016, “We’re always looking at scenarios associated with a competitive model that provides a sustainable atmosphere for the schools that are in our conference ... You're seeing every conference in the country assessing itself as it relates to membership-related matters."

The pandemic exacerbated financial concerns for many Division I mid-major schools and influenced administrations to re-examine positions in an evolving landscape. William & Mary has been clear about its concern regarding athletics expenses and interest in potentially reducing the Tribe travel budget.

"We're in that space now from an athletic realm about travel, financial issues, and all of those things that all of these conferences are taking note of," said Mike London, W&M's football coach.