In remodeling without JMU, CAA focuses on Hampton, Monmouth, Stony Brook

Remodeling of the Colonial Athletic Association appears to be closer to completion, with Hampton University among three schools the league is targeting for inclusion, according to sources within Virginia college athletics.
Also, Monmouth (Long Branch, N.J.) and Stony Brook (Long Island, N.Y.) are on the CAA’s expansion list in the wake of James Madison’s departure to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference. Hampton and William & Mary would be Virginia’s two full CAA members if the league’s plan develops successfully.
W&M and HU have met seven times in football, all since 1997, and 24 times in the last 27 years in men's basketball.
The Times-Dispatch in October first reported CAA interest in Monmouth and Hampton.
The CAA, headquartered in Richmond, is two conferences with crossover: the full membership that competes in sports other than football, and CAA Football, an FCS league that includes the University of Richmond, an Atlantic 10 member in other sports. Stony Brook already is affiliated with CAA Football.
Without JMU, which leaves following this academic year, the CAA for non-football sports includes Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson, UNC Wilmington and W&M.
CAA Football is comprised of Albany, Delaware, Elon, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and W&M.
William R. Harvey, Hampton’s president since 1978, several times in past years expressed interest in CAA affiliation for the Pirates, currently members of the Big South Conference.
Joe D’Antonio said that since he became CAA commissioner in 2016, “We’re always looking at scenarios associated with a competitive model that provides a sustainable atmosphere for the schools that are in our conference ... You're seeing every conference in the country assessing itself as it relates to membership-related matters."
The pandemic exacerbated financial concerns for many Division I mid-major schools and influenced administrations to re-examine positions in an evolving landscape. William & Mary has been clear about its concern regarding athletics expenses and interest in potentially reducing the Tribe travel budget.
"We're in that space now from an athletic realm about travel, financial issues, and all of those things that all of these conferences are taking note of," said Mike London, W&M's football coach.
Since JMU’s November announcement that it was leaving the CAA, the league analyzed the feasibility of expanding and splitting into north and south divisions, with competition primarily intradivisional to reduce travel expenses.
The additions of Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook as full members would make the CAA a 12-school league. With Hampton and Monmouth added to CAA Football, that league would have 13 members.
Brian Mann, W&M’s director of athletics, in a December interview with The Times-Dispatch, said William & Mary intends to remain a CAA member following JMU’s departure.
The CAA explored the possibility of adding schools that are now Southern Conference members, but they apparently elected to stay in the SoCon. Howard was also a potential CAA addition, but is expected to stay in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Monmouth has played football as a Big South member since 2013, and is in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for other sports. Apart from its CAA Football affiliation, Stony Brook plays other sports in the America East Conference.
