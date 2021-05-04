In SoCon tourney, 'post-up' threat Richie Connell and Spiders re-aim at Falcons

There were three things on the front of Richie Connell’s white jersey when the University of Richmond met Air Force in men’s lacrosse last Saturday at Robins Stadium. In blue, there was “Richmond.” Below that in red was Connell’s No. 23.

In between them was the stick of Air Force defender James Chastain, deep into Connell’s chest for most of the afternoon. Even during stops in play, Chastain remained in Connell’s shadow, the defender's pole in contact with Connell, or quite close to him.

“It’s not too usual that I kind of get locked off like that and pushed around in the middle,” said Connell. “It sure was aggravating, but I didn’t let it affect my game.”

In Richmond’s 9-8 loss to the AFA, Connell scored five times. But he didn't get much help from UR's normally potent set of shooters.

“Just got to work through all of the ups and downs, and flows of the game,” Connell said.

The Spiders get a quick shot at revenge Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., in the four-team Southern Conference tournament at Robins Stadium. Fourth-seeded Air Force (4-8, 3-3 SoCon) tries to once again frustrate the offense of top-seeded Richmond (6-5, 5-1 SoCon) in the first semifinal.