In spring game, Spiders put football in productive hands of new OC Billy Cosh

More than usual, follow the football. That’s largely how the University of Richmond’s progress will be judged in its Saturday spring game because the major offseason modifications occurred on offense.

How much run? How much pass? How about the execution? And can the Spiders avoid the mishaps that resulted in them ranking last or next-to-last in turnover margin among CAA teams each of the last three full seasons?

New offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, who came from VMI, pairs with new quarterback Reece Udinski, who came from VMI, where he was a four-year starter. Udinski, who spent last year as a Maryland reserve, has one season of eligibility remaining, and is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in the spring of 2021 at VMI.

“He looks good,” Cosh said of the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Udinski, who passed for a school-record 7,877 yards at VMI. “He looks the same as when I had him at VMI, or probably better, to be honest. I think that year at Maryland helped him because when you go against a Big Ten defense every day, the speed of the game … That really helped him.”

Cosh said he likes what he’s seen out of UR’s running backs. “We’ve got to expand their roles in different ways,” he said. Offensive linemen are young but developing, in Cosh’s estimation. Receivers have “improved immensely,” according to Cosh. “We’re throwing and catching at a good rate so far, knock on wood.”

Avoiding turnovers has been the paramount priority.

The offense Cosh operated at VMI was dubbed the “Air Raid,” but he’s been quick to point out that he’s interested in scoring touchdowns in whatever way possible. UR coach Russ Huesman liked what VMI did on offense, hence the Cosh hire, and noted that the Keydets were consistently productive running and passing despite having less talent that their opposition on many game days. VMI also commonly worked with inferior size along the line.

Huesman emphasized to Cosh that Richmond will run the ball.

“You’ve got your plays, but the way you (use) them and the formations you present to a defense – maybe with a motion, maybe with a different structure – I think that’s what you’ve got to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Cosh.

“We started with a base early in (the spring), and now we’re trying to expand and try to use different personnel groupings, different formations and kind of grow our concepts.”

Ex-VMI All-American receiver Jakob Herres will report to UR after he graduates from VMI in May. "It won't be a tough transition because he already knows the playbook," Huesman said. The 6-4, 225-pound Herres has observed a couple of Richmond’s spring practices.

“He’s just ready to get to work. That’s the biggest thing, getting him here, getting the respect of the players and the coaches, and doing that this summer with his work habits,” said Cosh. “He’s really, really anxious to get going, knowing him. So I’m excited to get him this summer.”

Notes: The spring game at Robins Stadium begins Saturday at 1 p.m., and there is no admission charge.

Dogs will be welcome in sections 101 and 102 on the west side. Their owners must sign a liability waiver upon entry at the customer service table ... Fans can buy game-used or new surplus UR equipment from various sports at the game.

Richmond opens at Virginia on Sept. 3.