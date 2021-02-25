In testament to development, Nathan Cayo reaches doorstep of UR's 1,000-point club

Nathan Cayo didn’t look like a future member of the University of Richmond’s 1,000-point club as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 forward from Montreal had a hitch in his jump shot and struggled from the free-throw line. As a freshman, Cayo averaged 2.3 points and played about 13 minutes a game.
He heads into Friday night’s date at Saint Louis with 986 career points, a reflection of significant offensive development. The 225-pound Cayo as a senior (12.2 ppg) has become a dependable scorer inside eight feet, with powerful moves and a soft touch. His FT percentage increased from 57.7 as a sophomore to 79.8 last season and 75.4 this year.
"It's a testament to hard work and my teammates and my coaches believing in me," Cayo said Thursday. "I'm just in a blessed situation."
UR coach Chris Mooney said Cayo's ball-handling and passing initially attracted the Spiders. The scoring arrived later for Cayo, who was a 5-11 guard as a high-school freshman.
"He's worked very hard, as is evidenced by a lot of the statistics where he's improved, and made a tremendous jump between his freshman and sophomore season," said Mooney. "He's a really difficult match-up for most teams because of his ability to handle the ball so well."
Cayo began the season by going 10-10 from the field (23 points) in a win over Morehead State and followed that with an 8-for-13 game (18 points) in a victory at Kentucky. As the Spiders’ season winds down, he has resurfaced as a major offensive factor.
In UR’s last three games – a loss at VCU and wins over Duquesne and Massachusetts – Cayo made 18 of 33 from the field (54.5%) and 12 of 13 from the foul line while averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.
More than any Spider, Cayo benefits from double-teams applied to 6-10 Grant Golden (3.8 assists per game), and Golden’s vision and passing ability. Golden has regularly found the cutting Cayo for baskets.
Mooney said Thursday that Golden will play Friday despite having a small fracture in the middle finger of his left hand. Golden injured his finger against UMass Tuesday.
"He feels pretty confident and I think we feel pretty confident in that, but recognizing that it's something that he's going to have to try to protect and could certainly get bumped or banged during the course of the game," said Mooney. "It's more of a pain-tolerance issue [and] he has a high tolerance for pain."
Saint Louis (11-5, 4-4 A-10) is one of the A-10’s most physical teams in terms of interior defense, but if Cayo scores at least 14 for the Spiders (13-5, 6-3 A-10) Friday, he will join fellow senior starters Golden (1,713), guard Blake Francis (1,494) and guard Jacob Gilyard (1,469) as 1,000-point career scorers.
Senior guard Nick Sherod (1,192) hasn’t played this season because of a knee injury. Francis scored 754 of his points in two seasons at Wagner. Cayo’s 1,000th point will increase the number of UR players who have scored 1,000 or more as Spiders to 50.
Cayo recognized the Billikens as "extremely physical, an amazing rebounding team on offense and on defense. We've got to lock in on rebounding and boxing out, and doing a good job in that aspect."
SLU has a rebounding margin of plus-8.8, compared to Richmond's minus-4.
NOTES: Richmond is 7-2 away from the Robins Center. Saint Louis is 10-1 at home ... The UR-SLU meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2 ... Saint Louis ranks No. 50 in the NET, which has UR at No. 52.
Two Spiders' home losses that make this game important in terms of potential NCAA-tournament qualification: to No. 149 Hofstra (12-9, 8-6 CAA), to No. 181 La Salle (9-14, 6-10 A-10).
"Obviously the NCAA tournament is the goal," said Cayo. "But we're trying to take it one game at a time. If we think about all the media and all that stuff, it's too much information."
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor