In testament to development, Nathan Cayo reaches doorstep of UR's 1,000-point club

In UR’s last three games – a loss at VCU and wins over Duquesne and Massachusetts – Cayo made 18 of 33 from the field (54.5%) and 12 of 13 from the foul line while averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

More than any Spider, Cayo benefits from double-teams applied to 6-10 Grant Golden (3.8 assists per game), and Golden’s vision and passing ability. Golden has regularly found the cutting Cayo for baskets.

Mooney said Thursday that Golden will play Friday despite having a small fracture in the middle finger of his left hand. Golden injured his finger against UMass Tuesday.

"He feels pretty confident and I think we feel pretty confident in that, but recognizing that it's something that he's going to have to try to protect and could certainly get bumped or banged during the course of the game," said Mooney. "It's more of a pain-tolerance issue [and] he has a high tolerance for pain."

Saint Louis (11-5, 4-4 A-10) is one of the A-10’s most physical teams in terms of interior defense, but if Cayo scores at least 14 for the Spiders (13-5, 6-3 A-10) Friday, he will join fellow senior starters Golden (1,713), guard Blake Francis (1,494) and guard Jacob Gilyard (1,469) as 1,000-point career scorers.