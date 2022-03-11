In third crack at VCU, Spiders look to shake 'embarrassing' feeling from second meeting

WASHINGTON – “Embarrassing” is how a couple of University of Richmond players, Nathan Cayo and Jacob Gilyard, described the Spiders’ second regular-season meeting with VCU.

On Feb. 18, on ESPN2, the Rams outscored visiting UR 49-29 in the second half to win 77-57, completing the two-game season sweep.

"I know everyone on the team is still mad at what happened, and embarrassed," Cayo said four days after that loss.

Richmond had taken a 28-20 lead two minutes before the break. VCU outscored UR 40-24 in the paint, and shot 57% in the second half.

"I think the biggest talk was that it was embarrassing," said Gilyard. "I think it was embarrassing on campus. It was embarrassing around the city of Richmond."

From UR coach Chris Mooney: "It was a bad half for us at VCU, at a time and place where it couldn't happen."

The Spiders also lost 64-62 to VCU at the Robins Center on Jan. 29. As the No. 6 seed, UR (20-12) gets a third crack at the No. 3 Rams (21-8) Friday night at 8:30 (USA Network) in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament at Capital One Arena.

“In three out of the four halves that we played them this year, we got a lot that we wanted on offense,” said UR forward Grant Golden. “I think we were pretty good defensively for those three halves as well.”

But that second half at the Siegel Center stuck with the Spiders, who hoped for another shot at VCU, a Capital One Arena opportunity to replace the sting brought on by the short, shocking trip to downtown Richmond.

“The first half of that game was fairly similar to the first game, in that it was back and forth. We did some things well and they did some things well,” said Mooney. “But the second half, we were just very much outplayed and beaten to loose balls, and beaten to the backboard, all those things.”

The Spiders bring momentum, and perhaps tired legs, into the rubber match. On Thursday night, they trailed No. 11 Rhode Island by 15 with 15 minutes left before applying pressure defense that rattled URI (18 turnovers). Richmond held URI to 24 second-half points and won 64-59.

In his postgame comments late Thursday night, Mooney prioritized immediate rest for his players, mindful that they expended tremendous energy, for an extended time, in executing the comeback via full-court defense.

The Spiders in their first A-10 tournament game began wobbly and a step slow against Rhode Island, which had beaten No. 14 Duquesne 79-77 Wednesday.

“You’d think that the team that got the (first-round) bye would be more fresh and come out to a better start,” said Gilyard. “It didn’t work out that way for us. Hopefully, we can do that same thing to VCU (Friday). I don’t think they’ve played in a week. Certainly we’ve got to make that to our advantage.”

VCU has prevailed in 16 of the past 21 meetings with UR. As for the rivalry, VCU guard Ace Baldwin said, "We run Richmond and we wanted to make that known" following the Rams' Siegel Center victory over the Spiders.