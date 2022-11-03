In Tyler Burton's eventful Spiders' offseason, 'I found out who I was. I was tested.'

Tyler Burton participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out for 10 NBA teams since the University of Richmond won the 2022 A-10 championship and beat Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

The 6-foot-7 senior forward from Uxbridge, Mass., could have turned professional, but chose to return to the Spiders after leading them in scoring (16.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) last season (24-13).

“You just have to understand what your values are, and then if your opportunity aligns with your values, you can take it,” said Burton. “And if it doesn’t, you go back and try again. And I’m back here and going to try again.”

Burton has already scored 1,007 points and was named preseason first team All-A-10. He made a major jump from his freshman to sophomore season, after which he won the Chris Daniels Award, which annually goes to the most improved A-10 player.

He’s looking to make a comparable step this season, projected to be Burton’s final year as a Spider though he has another available because of the NCAA’s eligibility policy associated with the pandemic. Richmond opens Monday night against VMI at the Robins Center.

The workouts with NBA teams and participation in the NBA G League Elite Camp, “really just gave me confidence,” said Burton. “It gave me a lot of closure as a player. I got a lot of answers. I asked a lot of questions. I found out who I was. I was tested ... It helped me learn and grow as a person. I’m ready to go show it off this upcoming season.”

All aspects of his on-court game have improved, Burton said he’d like to think. Chris Mooney, in his 18th season as UR coach, confirms the player’s assessment and sees Burton’s confidence growth as a significant part of the new package.

“Obviously, he’s so close to having been in an NBA program right now. His decision to come back is tremendous for us. I’d say he’s really improved in terms of his passing, his sense for the game, his overall confidence is very high,” Mooney said.

“When he plays, I think his confidence is very evident, in terms of taking his time with the ball, taking his time with decisions, not being rushed whatsoever, feeling confident enough that if he gives up the ball that it’ll come back to him, those kinds of things.

“He’s been really tremendous and very impressive.”

Burton believes he has grown as a leader, too, after watching Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard share that role the last few seasons.

“It was very different when Grant and Jacob were here. Grant was a very vocal leader. Jacob was one of those guys who would pull you to the side ...” Burton said. “So now, I kind of have to find the medium between both of them.

“Be vocal, but also be that leader that can pull you aside and have a serious conversation and really change things if things need to be changed.”

Burton will be supported by two returning regulars in their fifth years – 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 6-9 Matt Grace – and three transfers – 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette, two seasons left), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford, two seasons left) 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel, three seasons left).

“These guys coming in, I think it was really, really helpful for them to be veterans and have played a lot of games so they understand the speed of college basketball,” said Burton. “They understand the dynamic of practice, that you’ve just got to come and you’ve got to play hard. You don’t have to rush through everything, but you have to move quick.”

Richmond was picked seventh in the A-10 preseason poll.