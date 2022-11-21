In volatile vortex, 'big, gritty' Spider center Tom Elia meshes toughness, smarts

Consider the discomfort of a 6-foot-3, 296-pound center bent backward at the waist, exactly the opposite of how a center dutifully bends. That awkward reversal did not force Tom Elia to the sideline.

The University of Richmond's Elia was engaged with a Villanova defensive lineman on Oct. 15. The pile fell on the back of Elia’s right leg. Elia bent backward as the Wildcat defender continued to press into him.

“Thank God for knee braces,” said Elia. “Saved my knee there.”

It took Elia a moment or two, and a tug from a teammate, to rise off the ground and steady himself.

“He’s been banged up here and there, but he’s not going to come off the field. He’s a big, gritty guy,” UR offensive tackle Joe More said of Elia.

Elia, a redshirt junior from Pittsburgh, did not leave the lineup for physical reasons during the Spiders’ 11-game regular season. He was out a few plays in one-sided affairs so younger players could gain experience.

The key to remaining involved is “emphasizing recovery,” said Elia, referring to extensive stretching, ice baths and other recuperative measures. “You have to do that (in addition to) lifting weights, practicing. You have to make it a priority like you do watching film and all that kind of stuff.

“Recovery is huge part, (as is) eating, getting a good amount of sleep. Make sure you’re doing all of the little things.”

Still, Elia isn’t playing a position that’s isolated from regular physical turbulence. He initiates contact every play, immediately after he uses the “dead toss” method – holds the football by its point with his left hand and pitches it backwards, with no spin – when delivering to quarterback Reece Udinski.

“I don’t think he’s had one bad snap the whole year,” said Udinski, who works almost exclusively out of shotgun formation. “You see in college football how important those snaps are. One bad snap can kill a drive.”

Elia spent his first couple of years at UR as a guard and is in his first year as a starting center. For easing the position transition, Elia credits Clayton McConnell, who started at center for UR each of the last four years.

In addition to being durable, Elia is a cerebral sort. Richmond played New Hampshire on Nov. 5, and a UNH defensive lineman fired across the line of scrimmage, then tried to retreat and reset. Before he could, Elia snapped the ball ahead of the designated count, without any of the Spiders’ blockers moving. Udinski saw the penalty flag and took a passing shot at receiver Nick DeGennaro. They connected for a 15-yard gain.

“That’s something I’m taught to do in that situation,” said Elia. “Basically, you just have to see in your peripheral vision someone jumping, and you get a free play out of it.”

Richmond (8-3) learned Sunday afternoon that it made the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, and will face visiting Davidson (8-3) Saturday at 2 p.m. in the opening round of the 24-team tournament. The Spiders could have captured the CAA title by beating William & Mary last Saturday, but fell 37-26.

“Obviously we were disappointed in not winning the CAA championship, because that was one of our goals. Another goal was to get in the playoffs,” said sixth-year coach Russ Huesman. “Hopefully, we can regroup and kind of make a run in this thing. We're in it, so I think you might as well try to win the thing.”

The Davidson-Richmond winner plays at second-seeded Sacramento State (11-0) on Dec. 3