Incomparable UR senior class enters home finale: 'We can still control our destiny'

It seems highly unlikely there will ever be a comparable University of Richmond basketball class.

When graduate seniors Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod play against Dayton Tuesday night in the Spiders’ final home game of the season, they will bring about as much college experience as is conceivable.

Because of the pandemic and adjusted NCAA eligibility rules, Gilyard and Golden are five-year starters. Cayo has started four years. Multiple-year starter Sherod, a St. Christopher's alum whose UR career included two knee surgeries, has played in 133 college games. Golden and Sherod have been Spiders for six years. Each of the four "super seniors" has scored well over 1,000 points. Golden surpassed the 2,000-point mark and Gilyard is 86 points shy of 2,000.

In this transfer era, the remarkable angle is that none of the four left UR for another school/program. Coach Chris Mooney, in his 17th season at Richmond, called it “unsettling” that these seniors were invited to go elsewhere over the years, and called it “humbling” that they chose to remain at Richmond.

“It’s family here, top to bottom, whether it’s the last man on the bench or the head coach, Coach Mooney,” said Gilyard, a resident of Kansas City, Mo., who set the NCAA career steals record and A-10 career assists records this season. “I think everybody cares about each other. So for me, that was a huge part.”

Perhaps undeniable confirmation of Gilyard's perspective comes from the fact that two non-scholarship players - Jordan Gaitley and Sullivan Kulju - requested chances to return for fifth years, and did.

Mooney is the cohesive agent that kept the group together, Golden suggested, and he added, "I was dead set on the fact that as long as Coach Mooney is here that I was going to be here as well.”

As these players barrel down the stretch for the last time, the emotion of a final home game does not seem all that important, according to Cayo. He said that's the case because the A-10 tournament is on the horizon and the group’s goal – the NCAA tournament – remains a possibility via a league championship.

“To be honest, I just think we’re all focused on every single game individually, and just trying to get the win,” Cayo said. "We can still control our destiny."

An NCAA tournament appearance would validate this class, in the estimation of many A-10 and Richmond observers. The Spiders have not advanced to the NCAAs since 2011, though at 24-7 they were in position to qualify in 2020. The pandemic stopped college sports before UR played an A-10 tournament game that year.

Mooney said he still stings for these seniors because of the swiped opportunity, and also feels for them because of last season, when positive COVID-19 tests three times interrupted the Spiders, who finished 14-9, 6-5 in A-10 games, and also caused some opponents to be unavailable to play.

“I think they’ve been great and achieved a tremendous amount in spite of the fact that the (2020) NCAA tournament was canceled and then the following season was greatly altered by things completely out of their control,” Mooney said of his seniors.

Their on-court performance is quantifiable in team records and statistics. Mooney expressed his gratitude to this class for their impact beyond those numbers. He noted their community involvement, the way they represented the school and the basketball program, as well as the overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding their conduct that Mooney said he regularly receives from UR faculty and staff members.

“All those things I think at Richmond we’re a little bit spoiled by,” said Mooney. “But this class has done that exceptionally well, as well as being great players.”

The Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10) and visiting Dayton (20-9, 12-4 A-10) meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the CBS Sports Network televising the game. The Flyers lost 62-60 at La Salle Saturday, and are 5-5 on the road.