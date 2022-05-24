Interim tag leaves title of UR women's lacrosse coach Anne Harrington

The University of Richmond saw enough from Anne Harrington to eliminate the interim tag affixed to her women’s lacrosse coaching title.

The Spiders announced Tuesday that Harrington will continue as the program’s coach.

This season as interim coach, Harrington led Richmond to a record of 14-4 (8-1 A-10). The Spiders lost to St. Joseph’s in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament. Richmond finished the regular season ranked No. 18 in the Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA poll.

"Richmond is a wonderful place. I think this university has so much to offer. It's a great academic institution. I believe in the lacrosse program," said Harrington, a former fundraiser for the University of Virginia Athletics Foundation.

In August of 2021, UR named Harrington – a William & Mary graduate (Class of 2007) from Alexandria – interim coach after Allison Kwolek became Clemson’s first women’s lacrosse coach. Harrington was a member of Kwolek’s staff for five years.

Kwolek’s Richmond teams went 64-16, 27-5 in the A-10, with a pair of league championships.