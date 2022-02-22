Interior design: Spiders hit rack to clip Colonials on George Washington's birthday

WASHINGTON — It seemed a fool’s errand to try to win at George Washington University on George Washington’s birthday, but that’s what the University of Richmond did Tuesday night.

The first 1,000 fans who entered the Smith Center received free party hats and then watched the Spiders pull away in the second half with their interior strength, leaving Foggy Bottom with an 84-71 victory.

This was a loose game that UR had trouble controlling. The Spiders (18-10, 9-6 A-10) weren’t the same without forward Tyler Burton, who dealt with foul trouble. Ultimately, Richmond had too much inside. Burton, Nathan Cayo and Grant Golden combined to convert 20 of 30 shots and totaled 51 points. Cayo (9-11) had 19. UR shot 56%.

“We had great matchups inside, and any time we didn’t have a good shot, we had other guys on the perimeter,” said Cayo.

GW sophomore guard Joe Bamisile, a Monacan High grad who played last season at Virginia Tech, scored 19 first-half points and finished with a career-high 29.

“They’re amazing shots he can make,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “He was exceptional.”

Coming in, the Colonials (11-15, 7-7 A-10) were 6-3 when the 6-foot-4 Bamisile scored 20 or more. He had 25 of GW’s 51 with 13 minutes left.

The Spiders arrived in the nation’s capital trying to cleanse their palates following Friday’s 77-57 loss at rival VCU. Richmond led 28-20 with two minutes left in the first half, and then faded in every department.

“I know everyone on the team is still mad at what happened, and embarrassed,” said Cayo. “All we can do now is focus on every single game we’ve got left.”

UR got rolling early against the Colonials behind Cayo and Golden inside. The Spiders found some GW defensive leaks and took advantage to go up 39-28 with 3:46 left in the first half. UR didn’t score again before the break, when it led 39-35. Richmond missed its last few shots of the first half and still shot 54% in the opening 20 minutes.

“They doubled (inside) early to get the ball out of our hands and our guys are good at making those decisions, those reads,” said Mooney. “And then later, when it was more one-on-one in the post, Nate and Grant especially were able to score.

“That was a huge emphasis for us, to try to throw the ball inside.”

The A-10 has a new career assists leader. No player in league history now has more than Richmond “super” senior Jacob Gilyard. Gilyard (15 points) set the mark with his 749th in five seasons as a starter (145 games).

Gilyard broke the record held by former Temple guard Howard Evans (748 in 132 games), who was an Owl from 1984 to 1988 and helped Temple ascend to No. 1 in 1988. Gilyard earlier this season set the NCAA career record for steals.

George Washington, with 10 transfers and New Kent High alum Jamion Christian in his third year as coach, went 4-8 in nonconference competition and lost four of its first six A-10 games. But the Colonials were 5-2 in their past seven coming into Tuesday.

Notes: First-year Richmond assistant Maurice Joseph was George Washington’s coach for three seasons, 2016-17 through 2018-19, after working as a GW assistant for five years. In chronological order, Joseph’s three Colonials teams went 20-15 (10-8 A-10), 15-18 (7-11) and 9-24 (4-14).

“Obviously, it didn’t end the way I would have hoped, but I grew exponentially as a coach and a leader through that experience, so I’m incredibly thankful for that,” said Joseph.

The Spiders host Saint Louis on Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch that will be televised by ESPN2. Richmond fell at SLU 76-69 on Jan. 2. The Billikens (18-9, 9-5 A-10) played Saint Joseph’s in Saint Louis on Tuesday night.

FG FT Reb

UR M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Burton 22 5-8 5-5 0-4 1 4 17

Cayo 34 9-11 1-4 1-8 3 4 19

Golden 30 6-11 3-3 0-6 6 0 15

Gilyard 39 4-7 3-3 0-5 3 1 15

Gustavson 35 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 3 2

Grace 15 2-4 2-2 2-7 1 0 7

Sherod 13 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 1 6

Crabtree 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3

Wilson 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 30-54 14-17 3-34 15 15 84

Percentages: FG .556, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Gilyard 4-7, Burton 2-2, Sherod 2-7, Crabtree 1-1, Grace 1-3, Gustavson 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 1 (Cayo). Turnovers: 9 (Cayo 4, Crabtree 2, Golden 2, Gustavson). Steals: 3 (Burton, Gilyard, Gustavson).

FG FT Reb

GW M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Dean 32 3-3 0-0 0-4 1 2 6

Samuels 13 0-1 0-0 1-4 1 2 0

Bamisile 38 11-22 4-4 1-7 1 3 29

Bishop 36 4-15 2-3 1-2 3 1 13

Freeman 37 6-13 5-5 2-5 5 2 19

Lindo 25 2-5 0-1 2-7 1 2 4

Adams 17 0-4 0-0 0-0 2 0 0

Brown 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 26-63 11-13 7-29 14 12 71

Percentages: FG .413, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Bamisile 3-8, Bishop 3-8, Freeman 2-3, Adams 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Lindo 0-2). Blocks: 3 (Dean, Lindo, Samuels). Turnovers: 4 (Bamisile, Dean, Lindo, Samuels). Steals: 5 (Dean 2, Freeman 2, Bishop).

Richmond 39 45 — 84

George Washington 35 36 — 71