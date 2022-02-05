Is Spider Tyler Burton NBA good? His coach believes so, and here's why.

“The first thing, I would assume, (scouts) would have to look at is just the size and athleticism, to make sure you fit in to that very unique (NBA) group. And he has that.

“And then his shot-making is consistent. I don’t know necessarily for the season and all that, but when I watch him every day, it looks the same every day. His feet are the same every day. It’s a high-arcing shot, and it’s high-arcing every time. That’s another one to check off.

“He’s comfortable handling the ball and playing on the perimeter.

“So given that he has such great athleticism, and size, and physical abilities, yeah, I think that he’s going to make his way into the NBA. I don’t know how that will look.

"There are about 10 to 15 guys who are automatically in and play and (are) part of everything. Everybody else is really fighting for it, free-agent guys, second-round guys.

“So I don’t know how that’ll look, but I’m confident he’ll play in the NBA. I think because of his make-up, he would have a chance to have a great career.”