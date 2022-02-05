Is Spider Tyler Burton NBA good? His coach believes so, and here's why.

Tyler Burton made some money Friday night. Not directly. Those days haven’t yet arrived in NCAA basketball.
That 36-point game against St. Bonaventure at the Robins Center was well-timed, in that it was presented to a national television audience (ESPN2) on a night without much college hoops competition, and UR defeated a quality opponent.
Professional scouts watch. At least one was at the Robins Center. Burton, a junior, almost certainly has a future in pro basketball, and a few times this season he has played like a potential NBA player. That raises the question, “Will he play in the NBA?”
Says Richmond coach Chris Mooney: “I think he can play in the NBA and ultimately will.”
Though Burton has been terrific on many game days this season, there have also been less impressive performances. In the six games leading into Friday night’s splash, he failed to score in double-figures three times. There were other soft spots earlier this season, and Burton went into the St. Bonaventure game averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Good numbers, but not stats that suggest he is NBA-prospect-like overwhelming.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Burton’s positives, however, cannot be missed. Mooney enunciated them thusly following the St. Bonaventure game:
“The first thing, I would assume, (scouts) would have to look at is just the size and athleticism, to make sure you fit in to that very unique (NBA) group. And he has that.
“And then his shot-making is consistent. I don’t know necessarily for the season and all that, but when I watch him every day, it looks the same every day. His feet are the same every day. It’s a high-arcing shot, and it’s high-arcing every time. That’s another one to check off.
“He’s comfortable handling the ball and playing on the perimeter.
“So given that he has such great athleticism, and size, and physical abilities, yeah, I think that he’s going to make his way into the NBA. I don’t know how that will look.
"There are about 10 to 15 guys who are automatically in and play and (are) part of everything. Everybody else is really fighting for it, free-agent guys, second-round guys.
“So I don’t know how that’ll look, but I’m confident he’ll play in the NBA. I think because of his make-up, he would have a chance to have a great career.”
