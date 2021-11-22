It took Spiders a while - and a whiteboard session - but they got by Pride 81-68

"In the first half, we were trying to get it inside to [Golden], or get it inside to myself, and it really wasn't working," said Cayo. "Once we started going high-low in the middle, it opened it up for us."

UR led 65-64 with seven minutes left, and then slapped an 11-0 run on the Pride that included 3s from Tyler Burton (22 on 9-of-16 shooting), Golden and Jacob Gilyard (17 points). Quite a flip from the first half.

The Pride lead was 10, then 12, then 14 (37-23) after 14 minutes. The Spiders came around mostly with improved defense and rebounding.

"I really anticipated they would have a run like they had to start the game, but hoped it wasn't at the beginning of the game," said Mooney. "They're so good on the ball screen, they're so calm, they're so capable of making hard shots, and they started the game on fire."

UR took its first lead, 48-46, on Gilyard 3 with 17:04 left.

Hofstra (1-4), which beat Richmond 76-71 at the Robins Center last December, played its fifth consecutive road game to begin the season. Leading the Pride are the backcourt duo of 5-foot-11 graduate student Zach Cooks (19.9 ppg) and 6-2 graduate student Jalen Ray (19 ppg), a Hampton High grad who scored 23 against the Spiders in last season’s meeting.