It turned out to be an easy decision. Jacob Gilyard will return for fifth year as a Spider.

University of Richmond senior Jacob Gilyard began the season with the sense that four years of college basketball would be enough.
“Naturally, most seniors are kind of ready to get out of college and start their lives,” he said.
As the season progressed, the 5-foot-9 standout thought more about returning, allowable for all winter-sports athletes because of an NCAA ruling related to the pandemic. He discussed options with his father, Rodney, who steered him neither way, according to Gilyard.
“He just told me, ‘I think when you really sit down and think about what you want to do, I think it will be an easy decision,’” Gilyard said Sunday evening. “It was an easier decision than I thought. Richmond is home.”
Gilyard announced Sunday that he will return to UR for his fifth season as a starter after already setting program career records for assists and steals. The resident of Kansas City, Mo., this year averaged 12.3 points, 5 assists, and led the nation in steals (3.6 spg).
Richmond finished 14-9 after Thursday’s 68-67 loss to Mississippi State in the NIT quarterfinals. Included in the Spiders’ season were three COVID-19 pauses, and fewer games than typically played, which was a factor in his decision, Gilyard said.
Gilyard is 28 steals from setting the NCAA Division I career record. He has 358, and the record belongs to former Providence guard John Linehan, who made 385. His last college season was 2002.
“I think a lot of people that I’ve talked to are more excited about the steals record than I am,” Gilyard said. “I just want to win. I think the [steals record] is a percentage in the decision, but it wasn’t a huge percentage.”
Gilyard is among five UR seniors, with 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-0 Blake Francis, 6-7 Nathan Cayo, and 6-4 Nick Sherod (missed season with knee injury). Each has scored more than 1,000 points, with Gilyard at 1,547. None of the other four has made an announcement.
“It’s an individual decision for everybody,” Gilyard said. “I’ve told everybody to just do what’s best for them. It’s really a decision about an individual’s future, and what they want to do, so make it about that.”
Four high school seniors signed with UR in the fall: 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-7 Aidan Noyes, 6-4 Malcolm Dread and 6-5 Marcus Randolph. Returning seniors do not count against a program’s 13-scholarship limit.
