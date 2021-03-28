It turned out to be an easy decision. Jacob Gilyard will return for fifth year as a Spider.

University of Richmond senior Jacob Gilyard began the season with the sense that four years of college basketball would be enough.

“Naturally, most seniors are kind of ready to get out of college and start their lives,” he said.

As the season progressed, the 5-foot-9 standout thought more about returning, allowable for all winter-sports athletes because of an NCAA ruling related to the pandemic. He discussed options with his father, Rodney, who steered him neither way, according to Gilyard.

“He just told me, ‘I think when you really sit down and think about what you want to do, I think it will be an easy decision,’” Gilyard said Sunday evening. “It was an easier decision than I thought. Richmond is home.”

Gilyard announced Sunday that he will return to UR for his fifth season as a starter after already setting program career records for assists and steals. The resident of Kansas City, Mo., this year averaged 12.3 points, 5 assists, and led the nation in steals (3.6 spg).

Richmond finished 14-9 after Thursday’s 68-67 loss to Mississippi State in the NIT quarterfinals. Included in the Spiders’ season were three COVID-19 pauses, and fewer games than typically played, which was a factor in his decision, Gilyard said.