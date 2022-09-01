It's a 'big' game for Spiders, who will be looking up at Cavaliers in coverage

Without directly addressing a towering challenge, Russ Huesman did.

The University of Richmond’s sixth-year coach on Wednesday was asked about the Virginia receivers the Spiders will face Saturday in Charlottesville.

“Just big-time players,” said Huesman. “They put up big numbers last year … I think the big thing is we’ve got to limit any big plays.”

Big. That’s the theme.

Virginia on its first offensive snap seems likely to start receivers Lavel Davis, who’s 6-foot-7 and 219 pounds, and Keytaon Thompson, who’s 6-5 and weighs 216. Then mix in 6-6, 247-pound tight end Grant Misch and Luke Wentz, a 6-3 210-pounder in the receiver rotation.

Every Cavaliers' opponent will deal with this abnormally large receiving regiment. UR gets first crack at limiting yards the Cavaliers aim to gain by lording over defensive backs.

Fifth-year Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong isn’t error-prone. He set an ACC record last year by averaging 404.5 passing yards.

“We know they’re going to throw and catch,” said Huesman. “They’re going to catch balls on us, there’s no question about that. The quarterback’s fantastic."

And then what happens? "When we’ve got a chance to get them on the ground, we have to get them on the ground,” Huesman said of U.Va.'s receivers.

To minimize big plays, the Spiders can at least come close to measuring up at one cornerback position with 6-2, 195-pound redshirt sophomore Aamir Hall. Elsewhere in the secondary, Richmond starts players who are 5-10, 6-0, and 5-11.

“Our guys will compete back there. I think we’re fairly athletic in the secondary,” said Huesman. “They’ll compete, and they’ll fight …I do think the back end of our defense is really good.”

Hall had one of his best games of 2021 at Virginia Tech, where he broke up three passes and made eight tackles in Richmond’s 21-10 loss. On that day, Hall looked like a Division I athlete who could play in the ACC. Here’s another chance to leave that impression.

“They’ve got a lot of good weapons on the outside,” Hall said of the Cavaliers. “But we’re ready for it.”

The FCS Spiders, picked to finish fourth in CAA Football, first must establish some run resistance, and that’s also a big concern Huesman acknowledged, given UR’s inexperienced defensive linemen.

Offensively, Richmond breaks out its new offense with first-year coordinator Billy Cosh, who came from VMI, former VMI record-setting quarterback Reece Udinski, and former VMI All-American receiver Jakob Herres. Huesman appreciates that a high-scoring game isn’t where the Spiders want to go. Virginia has superior athletes and better depth, plus a quarterback in Armstrong who can generate big numbers.

“You’re always optimistic going into a season,” Huesman said. “I feel really good about our offense and where we are there. I think defensively, we've got to figure out where we are.”

NOTES: The 12:30 p.m. game at Scott Stadium is available on ACC Network Extra/MASN ... Virginia leads the series 29-3-2. The Spiders won at Virginia 37-20 in 2016. That was the last time a CAA Football member defeated a Power Five opponent.