It's homecoming times two for Rhode Island's Jeremy Sheppard, a John Marshall grad

College players feel fortunate to visit their hometowns to play one game during careers that last four years. Jeremy Sheppard is doing it twice in four days.
Sheppard is scheduled to start for Rhode Island Wednesday night at the University of Richmond, and the Rams (5-5, 2-1 A-10) meet VCU at the Siegel Center Saturday.
“Being in the A-10, I knew we were going to play them. The most excitement was being able to play them back-to-back,” said Sheppard, a 6-foot-1 senior who averages 9.6 points.
The downside, he added, was this extended homecoming coincides with a pandemic surge that prevents most of his family and friends who would like the opportunity to attend the games from doing so.
“But it definitely feels good to be back home,” said Sheppard.
He was named second team Group 3A all-state as a senior at John Marshall, signed with East Carolina, and played a strong season there during 2016-17. Sheppard made the American Athletic Conference all-rookie team after averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 assists.
Sheppard left ECU following a violation of athletic department policy and spent a year at the College of Central Florida, where he averaged 17.1 points and shot 44 percent from the 3-point line, before transferring to Rhode Island. Though Kingston, R.I., is a long way from Richmond, there was a familiar face among the Rams.
Rhode Island junior forward Antwan Walker, who’s from Washington, and Sheppard played for the same AAU organization, Team Loaded. That connection attracted Sheppard.
He also considered Eastern Michigan, SMU and North Carolina Central before accepting the invitation of Rhode Island coach David Cox, who graduated from William & Mary in 1995 and started three seasons as the Tribe’s point guard.
“Everything he told me, he didn’t lie about it. He’s always true,” Sheppard said of Cox. “That was my main thing coming from a [junior college] and already being in a college before that was making sure that whatever the coach tells me in my recruiting process, that it was going to be true.
“When I got to [Rhode Island], he stuck to his word.”
Sheppard, recruited some by VCU while at John Marshall, sat out at Rhode Island last season and has started all games this year.
“I just thank the man upstairs for the opportunity to keep playing,” said Sheppard, who hasn’t determined if he will return to URI next season, an option because of the NCAA rule adjustment that gives all winter sports athletes another year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
The Rams may be at their best during the season’s second half, based on their number of newcomers. Rhode Island brought in five transfers in addition to Sheppard.
“It’s been a long journey since we all got together, which was June or July,” said Sheppard. “It was definitely tough in the beginning, but as the year went on and we got in the gym more as a team, it all started to come together more. Everybody’s starting to figure each other out, and things of that nature.
“I believe we have a bright future.”
