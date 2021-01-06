It's homecoming times two for Rhode Island's Jeremy Sheppard, a John Marshall grad

Rhode Island junior forward Antwan Walker, who’s from Washington, and Sheppard played for the same AAU organization, Team Loaded. That connection attracted Sheppard.

He also considered Eastern Michigan, SMU and North Carolina Central before accepting the invitation of Rhode Island coach David Cox, who graduated from William & Mary in 1995 and started three seasons as the Tribe’s point guard.

“Everything he told me, he didn’t lie about it. He’s always true,” Sheppard said of Cox. “That was my main thing coming from a [junior college] and already being in a college before that was making sure that whatever the coach tells me in my recruiting process, that it was going to be true.

“When I got to [Rhode Island], he stuck to his word.”

Sheppard, recruited some by VCU while at John Marshall, sat out at Rhode Island last season and has started all games this year.

“I just thank the man upstairs for the opportunity to keep playing,” said Sheppard, who hasn’t determined if he will return to URI next season, an option because of the NCAA rule adjustment that gives all winter sports athletes another year of eligibility due to the pandemic.