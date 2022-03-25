It's 'transfer-mation' season. Rating UR's transfers during Chris Mooney era.

The bad news for University of Richmond basketball fans: the Spiders are in rebuild mode. The good news: so are the other 349 Division I teams.

The transfer portal continues to overflow and roster instability is far more common that roster stability.

With that in mind, UR isn’t in such rough shape while losing 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard, 6-7 Nathan Cayo and 6-4 Nick Sherod, and perhaps others, depending on the number of current Spiders who return.

In this era, coaches better have the magic touch when it comes to luring transfers, who are no longer required to sit out a year after switching schools. They are, in so many respects, preferable to freshmen.

Transfers are more physically mature, and have established value as college players, unlike incoming freshmen.

“There’s certainly more statistical evidence of (transfers’) abilities,” said Chris Mooney, who recently completed his 17th season at UR.

When the Spiders coaches returned from Buffalo, where Richmond competed in the NCAA tournament after winning the A-10 championship, there was no break, as there used to be following the end of a competition season.

They immediately started working off their transfer list to see who could be drawn to UR. Mooney recently compared the sea change in transfers to when the 3-point line entered the college game in 1986.

Some coaches adapted to the arc quickly. Some adapted slowly. But all adapted.

“It’s common in high school. It’s common when guys change AAU teams. Common in college,” Mooney said of transferring. “That is what it is, and if there are good players in [the transfer portal], then we’re going to evaluate that and try to get the best roster we can.”

Richmond has just one incoming freshman, 6-11 Michael Walz, and open scholarships that will presumably be filled by transfers.

How has Mooney done at UR with transfers through his tenure? There’s not a great deal of evidence, because he didn’t take many. The market has not been what it is now.

But here are Spiders’ transfers who have come to Richmond since Mooney was named coach in 2005, with a 1-through-10 rating (10 is tops) based on their impact.

The rating scale is somewhat unfair, because many of these transfers were brought in to be complementary players, not leading men. Some were graduate transfers who spent only one season as Spiders, others played multiple years

Nevertheless, the list, with impact rating:

6-5 Connor Crabtree (Tulane)/current team member – 6

6-0 Blake Francis (Wagner)/2019-21 – 10

6-5 Noah Yates (Yale)/2018-19 – 3

6-10 Jordan Madrid-Andrews(Chicago State)/2017-18 – 1

6-9 T.J. Cline (Niagara)/2014-17 – 10

6-8 Marshall Wood (Virginia Tech)/2015-17 – 8

6-8 Kwesi Abakah (Northeastern)/2016-17 – 1