Jacob Gilyard did what he does - and one - as Spiders complete sweep of La Salle

The University of Richmond honors seniors individually rather than collectively this season. Saturday was Jacob Gilyard's night, and he did the things he has done through five seasons as a Spider.

And one.

The 5-foot-9 Gilyard registered his ninth career block when he stuffed La Salle's 5-10 Jhamir Brickus under the basket in the second half, shortly before UR pulled away for a 77-63 win at the Robins Center.

Gilyard finished with 11 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and that block.

One of his steady contributions never displayed on a stat sheet is press-breaking. Gilyard is the man with the ball - dribbling it or making decisions on how to advance it - when opponents' defensive heat arrives. The Explorers applied a lot of that after falling behind 63-51 with 7:24 left, but the Spiders (17-9, 8-5 A-10) stayed sturdy behind Gilyard.

The Explorers (7-15, 2-10 A-10) trailed 46-44 with 12:30 left, but were held to two baskets during the next six minutes. UR's lead gradually grew to 12.

Tyler Burton and Grant Golden each scored 15 for Richmond, which has won eight of its last 11.

When these teams met in Philadelphia on Jan. 22, the Spiders won 64-56 by going inside to their seniors. Nathan Cayo (18 points) made 9 of 11 and Golden (18 points) converted 7 of 15 as the Explorers chose not to double-team in the low post, as most teams do against Richmond.

That strategy is related to La Salle featuring an unusually tall starting lineup with 6-foot-10 Clifton Moore, 6-8 Jack Clark and 6-9 Mamadou Doucoure.

“A few games before we played them before, they went to this big lineup, and they have stuck with that,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the Explorers, who have started eight different lineups this season. “One of their best statistics is offensive rebounding, and rebounding in general, really trying to be aggressive on the glass.”

La Salle in Philadelphia outrebounded the Spiders 40-28, with 11 offensive boards. Moore made 9 of 12 (19 points), to go with 12 rebounds. The rest of the Explorers were 12-43 (27.9%) from the field.

The Spiders were even with La Salles on the glass through the first half, but didn’t take advantage of inside scoring as they did in the first meeting. La Salle committed eight turnovers, and UR used that edge to lead 36-33 at halftime. Moore scored 11 in the first half.

Notes: The Spiders are off until Friday, when they visit VCU at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN2. The Rams won the first meeting 64-62 at the Robins Center. ... Richmond has won eight of the last 10 against La Salle, which hasn’t won outside of Philadelphia this season. The Explorers lone road victory came at Saint Joseph’s.