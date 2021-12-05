Jacob Gilyard sets NCAA career steals record, Tyler Burton scores 26 as Spiders win at Northern Iowa

The University of Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard did not set the NCAA Division I career steals record at home Sunday afternoon, but he estimated there were 15 family members and friends at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
They saw Gilyard, a fifth-year senior from Kansas City, Mo., execute his 386th steal with 2:12 remaining, and the Spiders pull away in the second half for a 60-52 victory over Northern Iowa.
“To hear them cheer after I got the steal was huge,” said Gilyard. “I’m happy to get a win. It was a tough game ... I felt a little hectic towards the end of the game, like ‘Man, am I going to get it, am I going to get it?’ I tried not to force it, though.
“I’m happy it was a huge time to get the steal.”
The Panthers were making a late-game push when Gilyard’s steal negated a likely layup and returned momentum to the Spiders, who got 26 points from 6-foot-7 junior Tyler Burton. He made 10 of 16, including 5 of 9 from 3-point distance.
UR (5-4) completed a successful week with road victories at Wofford and Northern Iowa (2-5), which was averaging 75 points. The Panthers had hit 11 3-pointers per game, but missed 19 of 22 from beyond the arc against the Spiders.
“I thought we defended extremely well,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team went from a 33-33 tie with 16:30 left to a 49-38 lead with 9:51 remaining.
The Spiders took control after they began making more shots. Two 3s from Gilyard (8 points) started the assume-command phase.
This was Richmond’s second game in Iowa during a 16-day stretch. The Spiders lost 73-70 to Drake, in Des Moines, on Nov. 20.
In making his lone lone steal at UNI, Gilyard took the ball from Panthers big man Cole Henry as he made an inside move toward the basket. While dribbling upcourt, Gilyard raised his left index finger.
“There are only so many statistics in basketball. To have more than anyone who ever played a game, it’s hard for it to even register because it’s such a significant accomplishment,” said Mooney. “I would say that like today’s [steal], many of them have seemed big and important and deflating to the other team.”
With one steal in Wednesday’s 73-64 win at Wofford, Gilyard tied the record held by former Providence guard John Linehan, who was atop the list with 385. Linehan finished at Providence in 2002.
Burton scored 8 of Richmond’s first 12 points and remained aggressive on offense and defense. He made three steals.
UNI’s AJ Green, a 6-4 junior, scored 35 with nine 3-pointers in UNI’s 90-80 win at A-10 favorite St. Bonaventure on Nov. 27, and followed that with 30 in Wednesday’s 71-69 loss to Bradley. He was held to 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting, with Isaiah Wilson guarding most of the game.
The Panthers competed Sunday without starting center Austin Phyfe (8.3 ppg, 4 rpg) because of injury. Phyfe, a 6-9 250-pound redshirt junior, scored 15 and had 8 rebounds in last season’s meeting, won by UR at the Robins Center.
Next: The Spiders meet visiting Toledo (6-2) Saturday at 6 p.m., and the game will be televised by MASN. Richmond hasn’t played at the Robins Center since Nov. 22. UR topped Toledo 76-66 in the 2021 NIT in Denton, Texas, to advance to the quarterfinals, in which the Spiders fell 68-67 to Mississippi State.
Toledo hosts Bradley Tuesday.