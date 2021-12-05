Jacob Gilyard sets NCAA career steals record, Tyler Burton scores 26 as Spiders win at Northern Iowa

The Spiders took control after they began making more shots. Two 3s from Gilyard (8 points) started the assume-command phase.

This was Richmond’s second game in Iowa during a 16-day stretch. The Spiders lost 73-70 to Drake, in Des Moines, on Nov. 20.

In making his lone lone steal at UNI, Gilyard took the ball from Panthers big man Cole Henry as he made an inside move toward the basket. While dribbling upcourt, Gilyard raised his left index finger.

“There are only so many statistics in basketball. To have more than anyone who ever played a game, it’s hard for it to even register because it’s such a significant accomplishment,” said Mooney. “I would say that like today’s [steal], many of them have seemed big and important and deflating to the other team.”

With one steal in Wednesday’s 73-64 win at Wofford, Gilyard tied the record held by former Providence guard John Linehan, who was atop the list with 385. Linehan finished at Providence in 2002.

Burton scored 8 of Richmond’s first 12 points and remained aggressive on offense and defense. He made three steals.