Jacob Gilyard, Spiders made short work of short-handed Minutemen, then got sloppy in win

Two steps before he reached halfcourt, Jacob Gilyard threw a lob pass that Tyler Burton deposited.

That was a late-in-the-first-half demonstration of the way the University of Richmond played much of Wednesday night against Massachusetts at the Robins Center — loose, confident, aggressive.

The Spiders won 80-72, knocking back the short-handed Minutemen early with extended, frisky defense and transition baskets. UR (10-6, 1-2 A-10) led 50-31 at halftime, when Gilyard had seven assists and four steals.

“We haven’t had great starts pretty much all year, and that was kind of an emphasis,” Gilyard said. “We had guys come off the bench and play pretty well, got a lot of easy buckets for us, which was great, and then just kind of let the momentum ride.”

He finished with 10 assists and four of the Spiders’ 11 steals as Richmond’s performance level slipped in a major way after halftime. UMass cut it to 76-70 in the final minute.

“Energy dropped off,” Gilyard said. “I don’t know if it was because we had such a great first half we expected the second half to be as easy.”