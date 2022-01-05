Jacob Gilyard, Spiders made short work of short-handed Minutemen, then got sloppy in win

Two steps before he reached halfcourt, Jacob Gilyard threw a lob pass that Tyler Burton deposited.
That was a late-in-the-first-half demonstration of the way the University of Richmond played much of Wednesday night against Massachusetts at the Robins Center — loose, confident, aggressive.
The Spiders won 80-72, knocking back the short-handed Minutemen early with extended, frisky defense and transition baskets. UR (10-6, 1-2 A-10) led 50-31 at halftime, when Gilyard had seven assists and four steals.
“We haven’t had great starts pretty much all year, and that was kind of an emphasis,” Gilyard said. “We had guys come off the bench and play pretty well, got a lot of easy buckets for us, which was great, and then just kind of let the momentum ride.”
He finished with 10 assists and four of the Spiders’ 11 steals as Richmond’s performance level slipped in a major way after halftime. UMass cut it to 76-70 in the final minute.
“Energy dropped off,” Gilyard said. “I don’t know if it was because we had such a great first half we expected the second half to be as easy.”
Apart from the long lob to Burton, Gilyard (17 points) made two other memorable assists:
- Spider Matt Grace missed from the top of the key and the ball bounced off the rim to the right. There was Gilyard, who jumped to grab it. Before Gilyard began his descent, he dished to Burton (12 points, 13 rebounds, three steals) under the basket for another easy 2.
- In transition, Gilyard brought the ball upcourt on the right side and threw a left-handed bounce pass through the UMass defense that hit Nick Sherod (12 points) in stride for a layup.
“He’s obviously so important to us,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard. “There’s a confidence you get playing with him because you understand that he’ll get you the ball when you’re open. I thought he did a great job of that tonight. Nothing new.”
Richmond, improving to 7-1 at home, had lost its previous two games to A-10 opponents Saint Joseph’s (83-56) and Saint Louis (76-69), shooting 27.8% against the Hawks (6 of 33 on 3s) and 36.9% against the Billikens (6 of 20 on 3s).
Mooney called for more half-court defensive pressure and a greater emphasis on scoring in transition. Richmond hit 14 of its first 19 shots (with only three 3s among them) and made six steals on the way to a 31-14 lead.
The Minutemen (7-6), with eight transfers, hadn’t played since Dec. 19 because of COVID-19 problems among three opponents. UMass was missing two members of its rotation because of COVID, and three other reserves were out with injuries or illness unrelated to COVID. Coach Matt McCall had eight scholarship players. They fought, cutting UR’s lead to 67-57 with 7:47 left and 74-67 with 3 minutes remaining.
The Minutemen ordinarily are a team loaded with long athletes who excel in transition, but the key to beating this UMass edition was controlling its 3-point shooting. The Minutemen came in ranked ninth nationally in 3-point percentage (39.9) and 13th in 3-pointers per game (10.8).
UMass hit 11 3s against UR, and got 20 points from Rich Kelly, who nailed four of them. UMass scored 41 in the second half.
A meeting with the Minutemen has often cured whatever was ailing the Spiders. Richmond has won eight of its last nine games — and six straight at the Robins Center — against UMass.
Next: The Spiders are scheduled to play at Fordham (8-5, 1-0 A-10) on Saturday at 2 p.m., with no television coverage. Becaue of COVID issues, the Rams have played once since Dec. 12, and that was a 69-61 win over La Salle on Dec. 30.
The increase in COVID cases in New York City influenced Fordham on Tuesday to enact a no-fans policy for all home athletics events. According to the school: “Home event attendance will be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, and officials, along with administrators and essential personal that are necessary to run the event.”
FG FT Reb
UMASS M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Buttrick 35 6-12 1-2 1-7 2 0 16
Jones 19 1-4 0-0 2-5 0 3 2
Fernandes 28 4-9 0-0 0-2 1 5 10
C.Kelly 32 5-12 4-4 1-3 1 2 16
R.Kelly 37 8-12 0-0 0-0 5 2 20
Steadman 24 3-10 2-4 2-9 1 2 8
Mitchell 16 0-0 0-0 3-3 0 0 0
Dominguez 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 7-10 9-29 10 14 72
Percentages: FG .443, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (R.Kelly 4-5, Buttrick 3-5, Fernandes 2-2, C.Kelly 2-6, Dominguez 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 15. Steals: 6.
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 33 5-11 1-1 2-13 2 0 12
Cayo 27 7-9 0-2 1-2 1 2 14
Golden 27 3-7 1-4 0-5 3 3 7
Gilyard 35 5-12 6-6 1-3 10 0 17
Wilson 19 1-2 2-2 2-2 2 1 4
Sherod 17 5-9 0-0 0-2 0 1 12
Gustavson 14 2-3 0-0 0-2 1 0 6
Grace 13 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 3
Crabtree 11 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Bailey 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 31-58 10-15 6-31 21 10 80
Percentages: FG .534, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Gustavson 2-2, Sherod 2-6, Crabtree 1-1, Grace 1-3, Burton 1-4, Gilyard 1-5, Golden 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Turnovers: 13. Steals: 11.
UMass 31 41 — 72
Richmond 50 30 — 80
A—5,004 (7,201).
(804) 649-6233
Twitter:@RTDjohnoconnor