Jacob Gilyard, Spiders vs. Minutemen take aim at escaping shooting funk

Bucknell coach Nathan Davis raised his hands with 3:12 left in the University of Richmond’s 81-50 victory over the Bison at the Robins Center on Dec. 22. Davis was not surrendering.
He had just seen UR’s Nick Sherod hit his fifth 3-pointer in 5:26 of game time, and this one was from nearly 30 feet. The smiling Davis seemed to be asking, “What are we supposed to do about that?”
The Spiders this week could pose a counter question: “How can we get back in that groove?”
After making 53% and nine 3-pointers against Bucknell, Richmond (9-6, 0-2 A-10) hit a two-game offensive skid it hopes to escape in Wednesday night’s date with visiting Massachusetts (7-5), which will be playing its first A-10 game of the season.
In last Thursday’s 83-56 loss to visiting Saint Joseph’s, the Spiders shot 27.8% and made six 3s. In Sunday’s 76-69 loss at Saint Louis, UR converted 36.9% and six 3s. In those two defeats, the Spiders went a combined 12-53 on 3-point attempts (22.6%), an important element of UR’s offense.
Fifth-year point guard Jacob Gilyard has missed 20 of his last 23 3-point attempts during a five-game stretch.
“I never like missing shots. Pretty upset about it,” he said. “I’m a good shooter. Good shooters go through slumps. I’ve got to figure it out. It’s just mental.”
Before the five-game slide, Gilyard was hitting 36.8% of his 3-point tries (28-76) this season, and was a 36.3% career shooter from 3.
“We really need (Gilyard) to be aggressive and set a tone that way, whether it’s shooting the ball, or driving the ball, or making decisions," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But we really need that out of Jacob.”
Other factors that contributed to Richmond’s recent shooting issues:
- The Spiders have missed more around-the-hoop opportunities than they did prior to their holiday break. Going into that, they won six straight.
- Sherod, the sixth-year player who has been one of the A-10’s top 3-point shooters during his career, plays less than he did in previous seasons. He is coming off his second knee surgery.
- Blake Francis’ decision not to take advantage of an extra season of eligibility, allowed by the NCAA due to the pandemic, weakened UR offense. Francis, a guard who led UR in scoring the last two seasons, is now a member of the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks.
- League opponents are more familiar with how the Spiders operate on offense - their points of emphasis, their timing, their movement - than nonconference opponents.
Coaches whose players are struggling as shooters often increase defensive pressure, in full- and half-court settings, to generate transition baskets that can improve flow.
“We want to be physically present and active, but we also want to make sure that we score the ball a little bit more easily … to give us confidence and to give us some energy that we can feed off of,” said Mooney.
Note: UMass last played on Dec. 19, having missed three consecutive games because of COVID disruptions. The Minutemen average 11 3-pointers. That leads the A-10.
