Jacob Gilyard, Spiders vs. Minutemen take aim at escaping shooting funk

Before the five-game slide, Gilyard was hitting 36.8% of his 3-point tries (28-76) this season, and was a 36.3% career shooter from 3.

“We really need (Gilyard) to be aggressive and set a tone that way, whether it’s shooting the ball, or driving the ball, or making decisions," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But we really need that out of Jacob.”

Other factors that contributed to Richmond’s recent shooting issues:

- The Spiders have missed more around-the-hoop opportunities than they did prior to their holiday break. Going into that, they won six straight.

- Sherod, the sixth-year player who has been one of the A-10’s top 3-point shooters during his career, plays less than he did in previous seasons. He is coming off his second knee surgery.

- Blake Francis’ decision not to take advantage of an extra season of eligibility, allowed by the NCAA due to the pandemic, weakened UR offense. Francis, a guard who led UR in scoring the last two seasons, is now a member of the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks.