Jacob Gilyard stays hot with 31 points in the Spiders' 83-70 win at Fordham

There was a five-game stretch earlier this season during which Jacob Gilyard missed 20 of 23 3-point attempts.
“I’m a good shooter. Good shooters go through slumps,” the guard said in early January. “I’ve got to figure it out. It’s just mental.”
Gilyard figured it out. He hit six 3s (10 attempts) and tied his career-high with 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting Tuesday night as the University of Richmond beat Fordham 83-70. Gilyard scored 28 (5-9 on 3s) in Friday’s 87-84 loss to visiting Davidson.
"I can shoot the ball. I work on my shot a lot," Gilyard said after the Fordham win. "At the end of the day, shooters have to shoot. That's what it's coming down to. I have a lot of confidence in myself and I think I've been able to show that in the past two games.
"For me, moving forward, that just has to be my mindset going in."
The Rams (9-7, 2-2 A-10) came in making 30.3% of its 3-point shots and averaging 7.6 conversions. They stayed with the Spiders (11-7, 2-3 A-10) by hitting a dozen 3-pointers (29 attempts). UR gained control in the last seven minutes when those 3s stopped dropping because of improved Spiders defense, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.
Richmond is 18-1 vs. Fordham in the last 19 meetings (23-8 all-time).
The Spiders led 37-33 at halftime and behind Gilyard's 16 points.
"He played an incredible game against Davidson and then tonight he was tremendous," Mooney said. "His shooting was great, but (also) everything else that he did ... He was amazing tonight."
No fans were allowed at 3,200-seat Rose Hill Gym, which opened in 1925. Visiting team members, including coaches, student-athletes, and support staff, must be vaccinated to play at Fordham. Mooney said all Spiders had been vaccinated.
This was a make-up game. When Fordham was unable to host the Spiders on Jan. 8 because of COVID issues among the Rams, the game was rescheduled for Tuesday night.
Richmond started 6-5 senior Andre Gustavson for the first time this season in place of 6-0 sophomore Isaiah Wilson, giving the Spiders additional size in the backcourt to go with the 5-9 Gilyard. Gustavson scored 11, had 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and provided a few key defensive plays.
"I thought that he was just playing really well, and gave him the start, and I thought he certainly had a great stat line. I thought he played a very good game," said Mooney.
Richmond sixth-year player Grant Golden (11 points), a 6-10 forward, became the fourth Spider in program history to reach the 2,000-point mark. He joins John Newman (2,383, 1982-86), Kevin Anderson (2,165, 2007-11) and Michael Perry (2,145, 1977-81).
Golden, who did not play the last several minutes after falling hard on his back, also reached the 900-rebound mark. On UR’s career list, he trails only Ken Daniel (1,255, 1952-56) and Walt Lysaght (1,190, 1952-56).
Golden will work with trainers Wednesday, and Mooney said an update would be available later in the week.
The Rams’ leading scorer through 14 games, guard Antonio Daye (17 ppg, transfer from Florida International) left school on Jan. 13 for personal reasons. Fordham was led by guard Darius Quisenberry (23 points).
Notes: UR plays at La Salle (6-8, 1-3 A-10) Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and the game will be televised by the USA Network. The Explorers, who visit Rhode Island Wednesday night, on Monday won 75-64 at Saint Joseph’s (7-8, 1-3 A-10), which has dropped three consecutive league games after winning 83-56 at Richmond on Dec. 30.
UR graduate guard Jordan Gaitley is the son of Fordham women's basketball coach Stephanie Gaitley, Richmond’s coach 1985-91.