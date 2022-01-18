Jacob Gilyard stays hot with 31 points in the Spiders' 83-70 win at Fordham

There was a five-game stretch earlier this season during which Jacob Gilyard missed 20 of 23 3-point attempts.

“I’m a good shooter. Good shooters go through slumps,” the guard said in early January. “I’ve got to figure it out. It’s just mental.”

Gilyard figured it out. He hit six 3s (10 attempts) and tied his career-high with 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting Tuesday night as the University of Richmond beat Fordham 83-70. Gilyard scored 28 (5-9 on 3s) in Friday’s 87-84 loss to visiting Davidson.

"I can shoot the ball. I work on my shot a lot," Gilyard said after the Fordham win. "At the end of the day, shooters have to shoot. That's what it's coming down to. I have a lot of confidence in myself and I think I've been able to show that in the past two games.

"For me, moving forward, that just has to be my mindset going in."

The Rams (9-7, 2-2 A-10) came in making 30.3% of its 3-point shots and averaging 7.6 conversions. They stayed with the Spiders (11-7, 2-3 A-10) by hitting a dozen 3-pointers (29 attempts). UR gained control in the last seven minutes when those 3s stopped dropping because of improved Spiders defense, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.