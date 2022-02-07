Jacob Gilyard's 3 with .9 left sinks Patriots 62-59, 'big-time players make big-time shots'

Jacob Gilyard shot some payback.
The University of Richmond had lost two home games this season, to Davidson and VCU, on very late-game 3s. Gilyard hit one with .9 seconds left Monday night to give the Spiders a 62-59 win over George Mason.
Richmond (16-8, 7-4 A-10) has won six of its last seven games. Gilyard (23 points, sevens 3s) was good on a step-back shot from the top of the key, downing the Patriots (11-10, 4-4 A-10).
“We got a stop. We finally got a stop ... came up with the board,” Gilyard said. “I was thinking about calling a timeout, but I think we had the matchup and the lineup that we wanted in the game.
“And then luckily, I made a big shot. It’s a shot I practice a lot. It’s a shot I feel comfortable with, and big-time players make big-time shots. And that’s what happened.”
UR coach Chris Mooney said he preferred no timeout, especially with an older team, which has prepared for comparable situations for years.
“So many college games come down to plays at the end, and we’ve certainly been part of plenty of them,” Mooney said. “Tonight was a great play by Jacob.”
The Patriots played without their leading scorer this season, 6-foot-9 Josh Oduro (17.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), who missed his second consecutive game because of concussion protocols. Still, GMU outrebounded UR 41-24.
Richmond trailed by 2 at halftime, and the challenge was figuring out ways to get somewhere close to even on the glass after betting outrebounded by 13 through 20 minutes, and staying in front of GMU’s guards. They were able to get into the lane, and score or distribute.
Of the Patriots’ 31 first-half points, 18 were scored in the lane.
The Spiders adjusted by providing more help from big men on the GMU drivers. The Patriots missed their first seven shots of the second half (with three turnovers) and lost one of their starting wings (D’Shawn Schwartz) for a while because of three, and then four, fouls. UR led 41-31 with 14:30 minutes left.
“Obviously short-handed, but it’s never an excuse in our program,” first-year GMU coach Kim English said of Oduro’s absence. “We come into every game with what we have expecting to win. This was another night we should have won, but we didn’t.
“Obviously, Jacob Gilyard with the phenomenal shot at the end. For him to make seven 3s tonight ... “
The Spiders went from 15 minutes left to 9 minutes left with one FG, and it was tied at 51 with 7:38 left. Forward Nathan Cayo was seated with four fouls.
In Grant Golden’s previous three games against George Mason, he averaged 21.3 points while going 8 of 11, 10 of 13 and 7 of 11 from the field (71.4%). The Patriots double-teamed the 6-foot-10 Golden in the low post. In a related development, the Spiders’ first six buckets were 3s, but the hit only one more through the remainder of the half.
As the game progressed, Mason saw to it that the Spiders’ shots were taken by players it wanted open. UR guard Andre Gustavson (4.3 ppg) took seven first-half shots. He came in averaging 3 shots. Mason led 31-29 at the break, having outrebounded the Spiders 24-11.
GMU looks significantly different from the group that went 13-9 (8-6 A-10) last season before coach Dave Paulsen was dismissed with a six-year record of 95-91 (47-57 A-10). English added one player from each of his previous stops as an assistant: 6-7 graduate transfer Schwartz (15.8 ppg 4.9 rpg) from Colorado and 6-7 junior Davonte Gaines 1.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg) from Tennessee, where English worked the last two years following two at Colorado. English also brought in 6-4 graduate transfer DeVon Cooper (13.1 ppg) from Morehead State and guard Blake Buchanan from Wake Forest.
Note: The Spiders visit George Mason on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. That’s the regularly scheduled game. This one was a makeup from Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 issues in the Patriots’ program. English said he hopes Oduro will be available in the rematch.
FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Henry 17 2-6 0-2 4-7 0 0 4
Cooper 36 3-8 0-0 0-5 0 2 7
Gaines 38 4-11 9-9 1-9 4 1 17
Johnson 38 4-8 4-4 1-10 2 2 13
Schwartz 26 4-11 1-1 1-4 1 5 11
Jones 18 1-3 0-0 2-3 1 2 3
Buchanan 17 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Frazier 8 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 4
Hartwell 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-50 14-16 9-40 8 14 59
Percentages: FG .400, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Schwartz 2-4, Jones 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Gaines 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Schwartz). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 6, Gaines 3, Schwartz 3, Cooper 2, Frazier). Steals: 2 (Gaines, Schwartz).
FG FT Reb
RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Burton 37 4-12 4-5 0-5 2 3 14
Cayo 18 1-3 0-0 1-5 1 4 2
Golden 27 5-10 1-2 0-5 2 1 11
Gilyard 38 8-14 0-0 0-2 3 2 23
Gustavson 34 3-8 0-1 0-1 1 1 7
Grace 25 1-5 0-0 3-4 3 0 3
Sherod 14 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Wilson 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Crabtree 3 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-56 7-10 4-24 12 14 62
Percentages: FG .393, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Gilyard 7-12, Burton 2-6, Grace 1-5, Gustavson 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Golden 0-2, Sherod 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burton, Cayo, Golden, Grace). Turnovers: 6 (Burton 2, Gustavson 2, Golden, Grace). Steals: 11 (Gustavson 4, Burton 3, Gilyard 2, Cayo, Sherod).
George Mason 31 28 — 59
Richmond 29 33 — 62
