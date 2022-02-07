Jacob Gilyard's 3 with .9 left sinks Patriots 62-59, 'big-time players make big-time shots'

Richmond trailed by 2 at halftime and the challenge was figuring out ways to get somewhere close to even on the glass after betting outrebounded by 13 through 20 minutes, and staying in front of GMU’s guards. They were able to get into the lane, and score or distribute.

Of the Patriots’ 31 first-half points, 18 were scored in the lane.

The Spiders adjusted by providing more help from big men on the GMU drivers. The Patriots missed their first seven shots of the second half (with 3 turnovers) and lost one of their starting wings (D'Shawn Schwartz) for a while because of three, and then four, fouls. UR led 41-31 with 14:30 minutes left.

"Obviously short-handed, but it's never an excuse in our program," first-year GMU coach Kim English said of Oduro's absence. "We come into every game with what we have expecting to win. This was another night we should have won, but we didn't.

"Obviously, Jacob Gilyard with the phenomenal shot at the end. For him to make seven 3s tonight ... "

The Spiders went from 15 minutes left to 9 minutes left with one FG, and it was tied at 51 with 7:38 left. Forward Nathan Cayo was seated with four fouls.