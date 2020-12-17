Jacob Gilyard's vast impact as Spider draws acclaim, but he hasn't boarded bandwagon

Even while scoring, Jacob Gilyard looks to pass. Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 University of Richmond senior, made a steal near midcourt at Vanderbilt Wednesday and took off with Commodore Jordan Wright chasing.
Gilyard elevated on the right side of the basket as the 6-6 Wright closed for the block. Gilyard, still airborne, glanced back toward the free-throw line, searching for a trailing Spider to feed. Inconveniently, Wright occupied the passing lane.
So Gilyard remained in flight and scored from the left side on a reverse scoop while using the rim to protect against Wright’s rejection attempt.
That three-second slice of the Spiders’ 78-67 win should be the final highlight when UR salutes Gilyard on Senior Night. Gilyard, a four-year starter, changes games with his defense, prioritizes setting up teammates, and scores when needed.
He heads into UR’s Friday game against Loyola-Chicago averaging 4.5 steals, 6.5 assists, 37 minutes and 10.7 points. Gilyard committed nine turnovers in six games.
“Of course, [stats] don’t even begin to tell the story of how valuable he is, all of the many things he does for our team, how he talks, how he keeps guys involved, how he helps younger guys,” said Chris Mooney, Richmond’s coach for 16 years.
The day before the Spiders (5-1) led Vanderbilt through all 40 minutes and held a 24-point advantage after half of them, Gilyard chose not to board his bandwagon.
“I don’t think I’m playing well, but I’m probably my toughest critic. I think every player should be that way,” said the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and all-conference choice. “I have to be better.”
Gilyard scored eight against the Commodores, with six steals and five assists. He’s got no problem with that line, as long as UR prevails. “As a point guard, it’s my job to help us win the game,” said Gilyard, who led the nation last season with 3.2 steal average.
He was down following Sunday’s 87-71 loss at West Virginia. UR committed 16 turnovers, its most since mid-February last season, and many helped the Mountaineers roll to a 30-point lead early in the second half. Gilyard was responsible for only two TOs, but felt he should have been more assertive as a ball-handler to shield other Spiders from perilous situations that resulted in lost possessions.
Gilyard said at WVU he was a bit "passive." Competitive athletes would rather be connected to just about any other adjective.
“I pride myself on consistency and efficiency, and I haven’t been very efficient this year, to my standards. I don’t know about everybody else’s,” said Gilyard.
The missing ingredient, so far, has been Gilyard’s 3-point touch (26.5%). Gilyard shot 37% last year, and right around there during his first two seasons as a Spider.
“It’s basketball. That’s how it goes. One day you make shots. One day, you don’t,” he said. “I’ll get out of it. I’ve just got to stay confident ... Let it fly.”
Those around him apparently have no doubt the slump will quickly pass. During Tuesday's practice, Richmond associate head coach Rob Jones with a serious look approached Gilyard and said, "I have some advice for you."
Gilyard believed he was about to receive a defensive tip, or counsel regarding team performance.
Said Jones: "Shoot the ball."
NOTES: The Spiders face Loyola-Chicago (3-1) at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The 6 p.m. game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington. The NCAA tournament in its entirety seems headed to Indy, with part of it probably at that venue, one reason the Ramblers and Spiders staffs liked idea of game there.
The Ramblers are led by 6-9, 255-pound Cameron Krutwig (15 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.2 apg). He and Richmond’s 6-10 Grant Golden (14 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.2 apg) are viewed as two of the finest passing big men in college hoops.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor