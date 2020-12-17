Jacob Gilyard's vast impact as Spider widely recognized, with an exception being him

“I don’t think I’m playing well, but I’m probably my toughest critic. I think every player should be that way,” said the 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year and all-conference choice. “I have to be better.”

Gilyard scored eight against the Commodores, with six steals and five assists. He’s got no problem with that line, as long as UR prevails. “As a point guard, it’s my job to help us win the game,” said Gilyard, who led the nation last season with 3.2 steal average.

He was still down following Sunday’s 87-71 loss at West Virginia. UR committed 16 turnovers, its most since mid-February last season, and many helped the Mountaineers roll to a 30-point lead early in the second half. Gilyard was responsible for only two TOs, but felt he should have been more assertive as a ball-handler to shield other Spiders from perilous situations that resulted in lost possessions.

Gilyard said at WVU he was a bit "passive." Competitive athletes would rather be connected to just about any other adjective.

“I pride myself on consistency and efficiency, and I haven’t been very efficient this year, to my standards. I don’t know about everybody else’s,” said Gilyard.