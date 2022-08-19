Jakob Herres - 'match-up nightmare' - provides Spiders with new offensive dimension

At 6-feet and 186 pounds, the University of Richmond’s Gio Seigler has size comparable to most FCS defensive backs. And that should encourage the Spiders’ offense, for this reason:

Jakob Herres plays receiver at UR and when Herres and Seigler collided near midfield during a recent practice at Robins Stadium, Seigler went down and Herres kept running.

It wasn’t a tackle-to-the-ground session. All Spiders were instructed to stay on their feet. Herres’ intention after catching the ball on a crossing route did not appear to be sending Seigler to the artificial surface. But when you’re 6-4 and 225 pounds, as Herres is, these things happen.

A big, physical guy with undisputed FCS chops is what Richmond got when Herres (say HAIR-iss) graduated from VMI in the spring and chose to use his final season of eligibility at UR, which has graduate school. VMI does not.

The Spiders’ leading receiver last year, when they went 6-5 (4-4 CAA Football), was Jasiah Williams, a slot man who’s 5-11 and 186 pounds. Herres' length brings another ingredient - a different dimension, if you will - to UR offense.

"He's a match-up nightmare,” said Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski, who played with Herres at VMI and set school passing records while doing so.

Herres at VMI commonly used his height and width to make catches by blocking out smaller coverage men, or reaching over them, especially in the red zone.

The Spiders unveil – to a certain extent – their new offense in a Saturday scrimmage (12:30 p.m., no admission charge at Robins Stadium). With the opener at Virginia scheduled for Sept. 3, it's likely UR will reveal only a few pages of its play book, but count on Herres being quite involved.

During the FCS spring season of 2021, Herres in a typical game made 10 catches for 122.2 yards. He was named the Southern Conference offensive player of the year and All-American. This was an unpredictable development for a guy from Easton, Pa., who drew two Division I offers: VMI and Army West Point.

Ground-based Army passes infrequently. Herres headed to Lexington.

"I knew I could play D-I and I was just grateful that Coach (Scott Wachenheim at VMI) and them took a chance on me and let me grow as a player," Herres said.

Udinski after graduating from VMI shifted to Maryland for last fall season, when Herres was limited to eight VMI games (47 receptions for 500 yards) by a left ankle injury that required surgery in December. He reports that the ankle issue no longer affects him.

First Billy Cosh, VMI’s offensive coordinator, moved to Richmond, then came Udinski and Herres followed.

“You never know if Coach Cosh doesn’t take this job if we end up here,” said Herres. “I think it was just destined to happen, and it happened.”

Other Spiders began learning a new scheme and terminology when Cosh joined the UR staff in December. Udinski and Herres already knew it, and now they try to replicate that VMI production.

“I think it was just the chemistry between our players and coaches,” said Udinski, who passed for a VMI record 7,877 yards. “Our coaches, they told us what they wanted us to get done, and we were able to do that. We didn’t do anything special. We were just efficient in what we did.

“We need to continue to do that in order to be successful.”