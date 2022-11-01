Jasiah Williams brings ability, availability, dependability as Spiders' spark

Transfers’ fingerprints cover the University of Richmond’s productive pass game.

Transfer Reece Udinski (VMI, Maryland) throws to transfer Jakob Herres (VMI), transfer Leroy Henley (East Carolina) and transfer Nick DeGennaro (Maryland) in this offense that averages 291 pass yards, 12th best in the FCS.

Those are three of UR’s top four receivers.

Right in the middle of it all, however, is a home-grown slot man with shake. The igniting heartbeat of the operation, Jasiah Williams, is a redshirt sophomore from Thomas Dale High who averages more receptions (7.8) than any other CAA Football player. He ranks fourth nationally in that category.

Williams’ catch game mirrors him: compact, quick and tough.

He’s 5-foot-11 and about 185 pounds and Williams’ specialty is making receptions in tight windows, holding onto the ball, and moving the sticks. Williams' longest reception: 24 yards.

“Any time the ball is in his hands, we know something positive is going to happen,” said Russ Huesman, Richmond’s sixth-year coach. “He can break tackles. He can make you miss.”

Those who saw VMI play the last two seasons would have projected that Williams was destined for a breakout year. The Keydets’ offensive coordinator was Billy Cosh, whose system featured run-pass options in a controlled air game that concentrated far more on quick tosses than intermediate throws or deep shots.

Cosh moved to the Richmond staff. Williams immediately emerged as a key figure.

“We expect this offense to be pretty productive. We expect it to be efficient," said Williams (62 catches 499 yards, 3 TDs). "I definitely realized RPOs are going to be a big part of our offense, and of course me being the type of player that I am, I fit well into that type of style.

“Coach Cosh did a good job of making sure that I knew I was going to be incorporated into the offense pretty well.”

Williams took a post-catch lick on Oct. 22 at Hampton, near the Pirates’ bench area. The ‘pop’ sounded as if it should have at the very least required him to take a knee for a moment before resetting. Williams rose rapidly, as he almost always does. He finished with nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Williams seems to take one of these big shots on a weekly basis.

“Sometimes, ability is one thing. Availability is another thing. Dependability is another thing,” said Huesman. “He’s always available. He’s always dependable.”

As a Thomas Dale senior, Williams rushed 99 times for 657 yards and 15 touchdowns, caught 24 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns, and completed 59 of 104 passes for 1,111 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. On defense, he made 57 tackles, had 14 pass breakups, and intercepted two passes.

There didn’t seem to be any doubt among Spiders coaches that Williams could be a fine FCS defensive back. But that move would have obscured the obvious. He is best with the ball rather than chasing it.

Richmond's success through September and October sets up a CAA Football homecoming showdown Saturday at Robins Stadium against New Hampshire. The No. 14 Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA) and No. 17 Wildcats (6-2, 5-0 CAA) are league title contenders.

UNH was defeated by visiting North Carolina Central (45-27) and at Western Michigan (44-7). UR lost at Virginia (34-17) and at Elon (30-27, 2 OT).