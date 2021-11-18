Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) played catchy role in Spiders restoration project

The narrative circulating throughout CAA Football involves the University of Richmond shaking a five-game losing streak and starting a three-game winning streak as sixth-year quarterback Joe Mancuso recovered from a broken right index finger.
This is undeniably true. There's more to the story. Jasiah Williams, for instance, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound redshirt freshman receiver who frequently plays bigger than he looks on the field.
“My mother has always made sure that I practice being humble and whatnot,” said Williams, “but she also made sure that confidence wasn’t something that I ever lacked.”
Williams, a Thomas Dale High graduate, leads the Spiders (5-5, 3-4 CAA) in receiving yards (399) as they head into their season-finale Saturday at William & Mary (6-4, 4-3 CAA). He has played only eight games, missing a pair as a result of a violation of team policy. That sanction arrived after Williams led UR with eight catches for 85 yards in its season-opening victory over Howard.
Williams did not stand out upon his reinstatement. Few Spiders on the offensive side did during the team’s slide in the absence of Mancuso, a three-year starter.
“It simply shows up in the film. It’s just a sense of execution and details and focus that was gone from the entire offense,” said Williams.
Mancuso’s return as runner/passer changed the operation, and so did Williams’ impact. In four games the two have reunited, Williams made 28 catches for 268 yards, and has also been effective as a ball-carrier on jet sweeps. Williams, working mostly out of the slot, has arrived as Richmond’s big-play threat.
“I’d say me and Joe definitely have a built-up chemistry that’s grown over the time we spent with each other,” said Williams. “We had a good couple of months over the summer since last spring to build our relationship even better so it can come into play on the field.”
Williams’ versatility showed up in Richmond’s 51-27 win over Delaware at Robins Stadium last Saturday. He carried three times for 15 yards and made six receptions for 64 yards, adding his first collegiate touchdown on a 13-yard reception.
“He’s been really good. If you ever watch him in practice or even in games, he plays with tremendous energy. He can run. He’s got great quicks,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of Williams. “We’re finding ways to get him the ball … We’re thrilled to have him and he’s just going to keep getting better and better.
“The energy and the passion and the work ethic he brings to the table is something that’s key to him playing like he is ... He was well-coached in high school. He comes from an excellent high-school program. They brought us a pretty good product when he got here."
From an FCS postseason perspective, there has been nothing on the line for the Spiders since mid-October, when they absorbed their third CAA defeat. Yet they could be viewed as the league’s most dangerous team, outside of No. 2 James Madison, at this stage following three straight wins. Each of those victories came by double-digits.
“It’s not just that we’re getting wins these past few weeks. We’re actually getting better and better and better each week. I’m completely confident in getting one more,” said Williams.
“We’re still keeping that bite, that dog in us. We’re not just getting complacent and being OK with being losers. It feels good to be part of a team that's still going to continue to compete regardless of the circumstances.”
