Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) played catchy role in Spiders restoration project

Mancuso’s return as runner/passer changed the operation, and so did Williams’ impact. In four games the two have reunited, Williams made 28 catches for 268 yards, and has also been effective as a ball-carrier on jet sweeps. Williams, working mostly out of the slot, has arrived as Richmond’s big-play threat.

“I’d say me and Joe definitely have a built-up chemistry that’s grown over the time we spent with each other,” said Williams. “We had a good couple of months over the summer since last spring to build our relationship even better so it can come into play on the field.”

Williams’ versatility showed up in Richmond’s 51-27 win over Delaware at Robins Stadium last Saturday. He carried three times for 15 yards and made six receptions for 64 yards, adding his first collegiate touchdown on a 13-yard reception.

“He’s been really good. If you ever watch him in practice or even in games, he plays with tremendous energy. He can run. He’s got great quicks,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of Williams. “We’re finding ways to get him the ball … We’re thrilled to have him and he’s just going to keep getting better and better.