Jason Nelson (21 points) plays like Jacob Gilyard, with Gilyard watching, in Spiders' win

With Jacob Gilyard watching, Jason Nelson played like Jacob Gilyard.

Nelson, the University of Richmond's redshirt freshman guard from John Marshall High, scored 21 in a 68-55 win over Northern Iowa Friday night at the Robins Center.

Nelson, who's 5-foot-10, sliced through the lane and finished as the 5-9 Gilyard did during the Spiders' previous five seasons, and also inflicted some damage from the perimeter as UR improved to 2-0.

Before the game, Richmond revealed its 2022 A-10 champion and NCAA tournament banners, and distributed rings to the members of that team who were in attendance. Among them who are no longer Spiders were Gilyard (2,039 career points at UR), now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies' G League team, and Nick Sherod.

"He texts me every day about film, about what I need to get better at, what I'm missing, what can help the team out," Nelson said of Gilyard. "Other than that, he's a big brother to me. I look up to him. All last year, he helped me out and this year, he's helping me out still."

UR coach Chris Mooney said he tries to accelerate blending new components through practice, “but the game, of course, can just be something very unexpected, unforeseen. So, you need that time … There’s no substitute for time and playing together.”

Early, Richmond continued to deal with growing pains on offense. The Spiders shot 36.7% in the first half. Ten of their first 19 shots were 3-pointers, similar to Monday night’s 69-48 win over VMI, when 15 of UR’s first 20 shots were 3s.

"I thought the second half, again, we were much better, and part of that is we shot so poorly in each of the first half of each game," said Mooney. "Something obviously we're working on."

When 7-0 Neal Quinn power through 6-6 James Betz for a first-half basket, the crowd roared approval that Richmond was taking advantage of its height against the shorter and younger Panthers (1-1).

Nelson, who scored 13 against VMI, scored 10 Friday before the break (32-29, UR), primarily with drives.

"He's obviously been itching to play," said Mooney. "His (John Marshall) team didn't play his senior year of high school, redshirted last year, and I think you can see he really wants to be out there and play."

The Spiders pulled away with 3s: one from Nelson, a couple from Jason Roche (14 points, four 3s), and one from Tyler Burton (11 points).

"I just feel like that's a good part of my game," Nelson (9-15 from field) said of his quick moves to the basket. "If I see me attacking is working, then I'm going to keep doing it. If I see my shot is falling, I'm going to keep shooting it."

This meeting between two consistently strong programs is the third in three years. Mooney and UNI’s Ben Jacobson, the first five-time Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year, have been close friends for years, and this game also provides a power-ratings lift for the winner. Mooney is in his 18th year and Jacobson is in his 17th year.

The Panthers won the MVC regular-season title last season and were picked to finish fifth this year. Richmond defeated Northern Iowa 78-68 in December of 2020 at the Robins Center, and beat the Panthers 60-52 last December in Cedar Falls, Iowa. In that game, Gilyard set the NCAA career record for steals (386).

Next: The Spiders on Monday in their first road game play at Charleston, which was picked to finish fourth among CAA teams. It’s the return game from Charleston’s visit to the Robins Center during 2019-20. Northern Iowa visits Virginia Monday night.