John Beilein, bound for college hoops hall of fame, sparked Spiders with restorative powers

Very few Richmond-area residents knew how to pronounce John Beilein’s last name when the University of Richmond hired him as basketball coach in March of 1997.

Soon, they learned - BEE-line – as he guided the Spiders to the NCAA tournament in his first season.

Sports fans across the country now know how to pronounce that distinctive last name. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in late June announced Beilein as a member of its Class of 2022. His college teams won 829 games, and 100 of those victories came at UR 1997-2002.

Beilein gained most of his national fame while leading Michigan to a pair of Final Four appearances (2013, 2018), but his restorative power at Richmond provided a pivotal lift for a program trying to establish that it could sustain success.

Coach Dick Tarrant’s teams put the Spiders on the hoops map. From 1981 to 1993, Tarrant led UR to a 239-126 record, eight 20-win seasons, four Colonial Athletic Association championships, five NCAA tournament appearances and four trips to the National Invitation Tournament.

Bill Dooley, a former player and assistant under Tarrant, succeeded Tarrant and immediately faced crippling attrition. Early in his tenure, Dooley, never before a head coach, was required to played several freshmen. The Spiders endured an extended dip. Dooley’s contract was not renewed after four years and a 43-69 record.

"When you're dealing with somebody who was a student here and an assistant coach here, someone who deeply loved and respected the university, that made it very, very difficult," Chuck Boone, then the UR director of athletics, said regarding Dooley.

But doubts had begun surfacing about whether UR in its flagship sport could return to the prestigious status reached while Tarrant was in charge.

Boone looked into Washington State’s Kevin Eastman, a former Spiders captain, Radford’s Ron Bradley, former Pittsburgh and Navy coach Paul Evans, and Cornell’s Scott Thompson. But Boone was partial to the 44-year-old Beilein, who was coaching at Canisius College, in Buffalo, and had spent his entire life in that region.

In 1995, Le Moyne Athletic Director Tom Niland stopped Boone at a meeting of college sports administrators and passed along Beilein’s name as one to remember if the Spiders needed a coach.

"He started at the bottom. He was at every level, and he always won," Boone said of Beilein, who began his career at Newfane Central High School in western New York while a Niagara University graduate student in 1976, then moved to Erie (N.Y.) Community College, Nazareth College, Le Moyne and Canisius.

At every stop, he had been a head coach.

Beilein had eight brothers and sisters. Most lived in that Buffalo area. A move to Virginia was a tough sell to Beilein, Boone recalled. In upstate New York, Beilein and his wife, Kathleen, had four children. There, he had an 83-year-old mother. There, he had most of those siblings and 40 nieces and nephews. There, he had roots and a comfort zone.

But Boone kept pitching, and finally Beilein accepted. Boone learned later that Niland, the Le Moyne AD who offered the tip, was Beilein’s uncle.

Never an assistant, Beilein took a very unusual coaching path to the Robins Center. Beilein said he was "very hard-headed at the age of 22." Following his graduation from Wheeling (W.Va.) Jesuit University, he knew he wanted to become a college basketball coach. Beilein sought advice, and then ignored it.

Work the summer-camp circuit, he was told. Hook on somewhere as a college assistant, then climb the ladder.

"I just didn't want to do it that way," Beilein said.

His first Spiders team, comprised of veterans who gained experience under Dooley, immediately splashed. At the Robins Center, UR defeated Virginia in double-overtime in Beilein’s first Richmond game. That Spiders crew went on to win the CAA championship and, as a No. 14 seed, knock off South Carolina, a No. 3 seed, in the 1998 NCAA tournament.

The success Richmond generated with Beilein as coach set the stage for UR’s shift to the Atlantic 10 for the 2001-02 season. Beilein’s Spiders went 100-53, with one trip to the NCAA tournament (1998) and two to the NIT (2001, 2002).

He left Richmond for West Virginia, a Big East Conference member at the time, after fulfilling his five-year contract at UR. Eight previous opportunities to coach at higher levels were available to Beilein earlier during his UR tenure, he said. Beilein declined each because of his five-year commitment to Richmond.

In tears during an interview after accepting the WVU job, Beilein said, "I think it's my competitive nature to want to coach at that level. That really made the final decision. Ever since I've been in coaching, to get to the Big East or the ACC has been a dream. But it was very hard to leave this [UR] program. Very hard."

Each of Beilein’s UR teams had winning records, including the final one that went 11-5 (22-14) in the Spiders’ first A-10 season. Richmond was back as a significant player in college hoops.

Other members of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are players Richard Hamilton of Connecticut, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman, and the late Jimmy Walker of Providence, along with coaches Jerry Krause and Lon Kruger.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined on Nov. 20 in Kansas City as part of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend, which also features the annual Hall of Fame Classic tournament.