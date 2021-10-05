John Beilein's 'strange journey' led to UR, whose hall of fame he will enter

John Beilein turned 44 a few months before he arrived at the University of Richmond in 1997. He was heading into his 20th season as a head college basketball coach.

While doing postgraduate work at Niagara University in 1976, Beilein directed the varsity at Newfane Central High School. Two years later, he was hired by Erie C.C., in Buffalo, where he spent four seasons. Beilein made other head-coaching stops at Nazareth College in Rochester (one season) and Le Moyne College in Syracuse (nine seasons). He came to Richmond after five years at Canisius College in Buffalo.

“It's been a strange journey," Beilein said a few days before the Spiders beat Virginia 83-79 in his first game at UR.

The common denominator through all those stops: Beilein’s teams won.

While he led the Spiders 1997-2002, they went 100-53 with one trip to the NCAA tournament (1998) and two to the NIT (2001, 2002). Beilein, who subsequently coached at West Virginia, Michigan and in the NBA (Cleveland Cavaliers), headlines UR’s 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

Beilein as UR coach won in two leagues. When he started at Richmond, the Spiders were CAA members. When he left for WVU, they belonged to the Atlantic 10.