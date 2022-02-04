Junior Tyler Burton (36 points) steals show in A-10 Senior Bowl as Spiders top Bonnies 71-61

"That really gave him some confidence," Mooney said. "That's a big-time play by Grant and a big-time catch and finish by Tyler ... Tonight he had one of those nights that very few people are capable of."

UR (15-8, 6-4 A-10) led 54-53 with 6:30 left, then squeezed the Bonnies (12-7, 4-4 A-10) on defense, holding them to one basket (4 points) during a five-minute stretch.

"I thought we got some really big stops down the stretch and that was huge, and that's what we were preaching in the huddle," said Burton. "Overall, it just comes down to getting stops. We're always going to score the ball. We're always going to be able to run our offense and get easy looks. What it really comes down to is how we dig in on the defensive end."

St. Bonaventure was the unanimous pick to win the league in A-10 preseason poll, with Richmond projected second. Though neither started Friday’s activity among the top five in the league standings, “they’re a really good team. We’re a really good team,” said Golden. “We feel like we’re one of the best teams in the conference. Regardless of what our record is, we (came) in with the same mindset.”

Behind Burton and defense that stopped the Bonnies' pick-and-roll action, UR took a 38-31 halftime lead.