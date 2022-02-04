Junior Tyler Burton (36 points) steals show in A-10 Senior Bowl as Spiders top Bonnies 71-61

A junior stole the show in the A-10’s Senior Bowl.
The University of Richmond's 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton scored a career-high 36 points in a 71-61 victory over St. Bonaventure Friday night at the Robins Center.
The Bonnies start five seniors. The Spiders start four seniors (a sixth-year player and two fifth-year players among them) and a junior, Burton. These are the league's oldest teams. Additionally, UR coach Chris Mooney has been in his job for 17 years and SBU’s Mark Schmidt is in his 15th year.
On drives, 3-pointers and in transition, Burton scored 21 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting.
"The emphasis for myself these last couple of weeks has been to calm down and relax, and let the game just come to me," said Burton, who worked through a late-January shooting slump. "So I think that's what I did."
Matt Grace was another first-half hero for UR, supplying 12 important and productive minutes after starter Grant Golden went out with two fouls with 8:46 remaining in the first half.
Burton finished making 13 of 20 shots, and scored more than any Spider since T.J. Cline had 36 vs. Dayton in 2016 in an 85-84 loss.
Mooney recalled a bounce pass that the 6-10 Golden, leading the break, threw to Burton less than two minutes into the game. Burton scored while fouled.
"That really gave him some confidence," Mooney said. "That's a big-time play by Grant and a big-time catch and finish by Tyler ... Tonight he had one of those nights that very few people are capable of."
UR (15-8, 6-4 A-10) led 54-53 with 6:30 left, then squeezed the Bonnies (12-7, 4-4 A-10) on defense, holding them to one basket (4 points) during a five-minute stretch.
"I thought we got some really big stops down the stretch and that was huge, and that's what we were preaching in the huddle," said Burton. "Overall, it just comes down to getting stops. We're always going to score the ball. We're always going to be able to run our offense and get easy looks. What it really comes down to is how we dig in on the defensive end."
St. Bonaventure was the unanimous pick to win the league in A-10 preseason poll, with Richmond projected second. Though neither started Friday’s activity among the top five in the league standings, “they’re a really good team. We’re a really good team,” said Golden. “We feel like we’re one of the best teams in the conference. Regardless of what our record is, we (came) in with the same mindset.”
Behind Burton and defense that stopped the Bonnies' pick-and-roll action, UR took a 38-31 halftime lead.
"Tyler was obviously incredible," said Mooney. "It's amazing that his ceiling is that high."
The last time these teams were on the same court, Richmond picked up one of its best wins, and St. Bonaventure absorbed its worst beating. They did not meet. In Charlotte in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17, UR beat N.C. State 83-74. Before that game, the Bonnies were drilled 86-49 by Virginia Tech.
Because of airplane mechanical issues coming out of Buffalo Thursday, what should have been a five-hour trip for the Bonnies turned into a 12-hour trip. They arrived in Richmond at about midnight Thursday. The Bonnies had won five straight and six of seven over the Spiders.
Notes: The Spiders play George Mason (11-8, 4-2 A-10) Monday at 7 p.m., at the Robins Center (televised by MASN). UR and GMU, which visits La Salle Saturday afternoon, were originally scheduled to play on Jan. 11. That game was postponed because of COVID issues in the Patriots program.
Sophomore wing Dji Bailey (8 mpg) remained out with an ankle issue. “When it originally happened, it was somewhere between four to six weeks. So I think we’re getting closer, but we’re not quite there yet.”
