'Just play' is advice Coach Chris Mooney dishes to NBA hopeful Tyler Burton

The scouts took their seats at the Robins Center last Saturday and watched Drake play Richmond. Their attention was focused on two 6-foot-7 players: Drake sophomore Tucker DeVries and Richmond senior Tyler Burton.

The Spiders won 82-52 and, when it mattered, shut down DeVries, the Missouri Valley Conference preseason player of the year. He didn’t have a field goal in the first half, after which UR led 47-25. DeVries finished with 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Burton, with 17 points and 7 rebounds to go with a couple of assists, two steals and a block, was more impressive. Burton averages 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the 5-5 Spiders.

“I think that for someone in his position, he’s handling it incredibly well, but this is very taxing,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “You have a lot of eyes on you, a lot of evaluations. Not fans, obviously, but like real (professional evaluators), who matter. You have to weigh those things whether it be your percentages, or your points, your output.”

Burton, named second team All-A-10 last season for the league champion Spiders after averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, declared for the NBA draft on April 6. The resident of Uxbridge, Mass., participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out for 10 NBA during the spring.

Burton withdrew from the NBA Draft at the deadline to do so, on June 1. Reviews of his time at the NBA G League Elite Camp and workouts with NBA teams were generally positive. Burton was ultimately judged unlikely to be selected in the two-round NBA draft.

"At the end of the day, I just thought it would be a better decision to continue my development as a person and a player and return to Richmond," Burton said after he withdrew from the draft pool. "I'd say the deciding factor was just how I personally wanted to feel about myself. I felt like I had some unfinished business to take care of at Richmond.

"I think that's going to show this upcoming year."

The Spiders were picked to finish seventh in the 15-team A-10’s preseason poll. They’re blending three transfers in a rotation that starts a redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson. Things have been a bit “choppy” on offense, to steal an adjective Mooney occasionally uses.

Through this, Burton works, with his professional future being shaped to some extent by each game he plays as the scouts watch and take notes.

“Really, everybody knows you should just block it out and play. But it becomes harder and harder and harder when you’re in that position,” Mooney said. “My feeling is that his best asset is his rebounding. And I think that’s what he should try to do is each game try to get 12 rebounds. Because rebounding is something that he reacts to, and is instinctive, and he just goes and gets the ball when he can.”

Offense and defense will flow from rebounding for Burton, Mooney believes.

“Because there’s so much that could pull him away from his instincts, just thinking about what happened the last play, what was the result of it, how would that be viewed,” said the coach. “I think if you’re lost in the game, you’re just playing instinctively.”

In past years, Burton was not required to be Richmond’s top player, though he often was. The Spiders for multiple years had forward Grant Golden and guard Jacob Gilyard in those roles. Now they are playing in the G League, and Burton is UR’s centerpiece with a career to consider.

He is in his fourth season at UR, but has another year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s pandemic allowance. Burton turns 23 in February.

“I do think there’s more on him than any player we’ve had, especially in today’s world of analysis and advanced statistics and things like that,” said Mooney, who's in his 18th year. “And so I just think he needs to play, and that’s my main job at times. Just try to get him to play, enjoy it.

"Just play.”

The Spiders meet Clemson (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final game of the Greenville Winter Invitational, a triple-header in Greenville, S.C. The first two games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena are South Carolina vs. East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Furman vs. Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m.