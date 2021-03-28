Justin Jasper (St. Christopher's), Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale) spice Spiders' pass game

Receiver Justin Jasper earned multiple opportunities coming out of St. Christopher’s to leave the Richmond area for his collegiate destination. He crossed Three Chopt Road to attend the University of Richmond.
UR, said Jasper, “was always in the backyard. Games were super-easy to go to. One day I thought, ‘How cool would it be to play football in the same city I grew up in, and the people who got to see me play my whole life got to see me in college?”
Jasper, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, has become a regular target this spring-semester season for quarterback Joe Mancuso and the No. 20 Spiders (3-0, 3-0 CAA), who host No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA) Saturday at noon (televised by NBC Sports Washington). Two catches for 38 yards in Saturday’s 31-17 win over Elon increased Jasper’s reception total to six for 79 yards, with a touchdown.
“Justin, he gets better every year,” said Spiders coach Russ Huesman. “We’ve got five wideouts, six. We’re going to spread it around. We’re not looking for a star and a guy to catch 15 to 20 passes a game. We’re going to make sure we spread the wealth.”
Another area resident worked his way into that plan, perhaps a bit earlier than many projected. True freshman Jasiah Williams, a 5-11, 181-pound Thomas Dale High graduate, has 11 receptions for 86 yards.
“He’s shown me that this stage is not too big,” said Huesman. “Sometimes you’ve got a freshman and the stage is big and they don’t do the kind of things you think they can do. The stage is not even close to being too big for that kid. He’s a tremendous player.
“He’s got guts. He plays hard. He practices hard. Tremendous future for him.”
A third Richmond-area resident/receiver, Vanderbilt graduate transfer Donaven Tennyson (Benedictine), chose to leave the UR program during the winter.
The pandemic prevented Richmond from playing in 2020, but the Spiders practiced 15 times in the fall, and then followed that with preseason sessions leading into this spring season. That acclimation time allowed UR to break in receivers without much experience after losing the program’s top two from 2019, Charlie Fessler and Keyston Fuller, who were graduate transfers from Northwestern and Duke, respectively.
“We got to come together last fall and get that period of work in. It was a little different than a [normal] fall camp,” said Jasper. “We didn’t have the summer, but a lot of the young guys got reps [in the fall], and we’re showing a lot of progress.
“I think the receiver room has more room to grow and contribute to the team.”
In two wins over Elon and one over William & Mary, Richmond has converted 45% of its third-down opportunities. Some of that is related to rushing success that set up manageable third-down situations, and some is linked to the development of Mancuso, a fifth-year senior who has completed 60.2% with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Spiders’ passing yardage increased in each spring game (141 vs. William & Mary, 218 at Elon, 258 vs. Elon). Continued passing progression seems mandatory against JMU, whose four opponents averaged 38 rushing yards and made good on 28.6% of third-down chances.
The CAA split into two divisions for the spring, with UR, JMU, W&M and Elon in the South Division. The team with the best overall conference record captures the league’s championship and automatic bid to the 16–team FCS playoffs. If divisional champions finish with the same conference record, tie-breakers will determine the overall champion/automatic qualifier.
Of the 11 CAA teams playing this spring (Towson opted out), Richmond, JMU and Delaware (3-0, 3-0 CAA) are the only ones without a league defeat.
“Long term, we always have playoffs in our mind,” said Jasper. “But I think any game before the first game of the playoffs is too early to be thinking about the playoffs. You need to think about the next game.”
