Justin Jasper (St. Christopher's), Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale) spice Spiders' pass game

“He’s shown me that this stage is not too big,” said Huesman. “Sometimes you’ve got a freshman and the stage is big and they don’t do the kind of things you think they can do. The stage is not even close to being too big for that kid. He’s a tremendous player.

“He’s got guts. He plays hard. He practices hard. Tremendous future for him.”

A third Richmond-area resident/receiver, Vanderbilt graduate transfer Donaven Tennyson (Benedictine), chose to leave the UR program during the winter.

The pandemic prevented Richmond from playing in 2020, but the Spiders practiced 15 times in the fall, and then followed that with preseason sessions leading into this spring season. That acclimation time allowed UR to break in receivers without much experience after losing the program’s top two from 2019, Charlie Fessler and Keyston Fuller, who were graduate transfers from Northwestern and Duke, respectively.

“We got to come together last fall and get that period of work in. It was a little different than a [normal] fall camp,” said Jasper. “We didn’t have the summer, but a lot of the young guys got reps [in the fall], and we’re showing a lot of progress.

“I think the receiver room has more room to grow and contribute to the team.”