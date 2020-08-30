Katie Joiner brings football passion to Spiders' recruiting game in changing landscape

Helping the University of Richmond football program navigate an ever-changing recruiting landscape is a 24-year-old woman from Ames, Iowa. Katie Joiner, the Spiders’ assistant director of football recruiting and operations since May, is likely one of the first UR representatives football prospects encounter on their paths to Robins Stadium.
Another woman, Erin O’Riley, was UR coach Latrell Scott’s director of football operations in 2011. O’Riley’s position dealt primarily with the administrative aspect of Spiders football. Joiner does that, and also is involved on the recruiting side.
“From a young age, I’ve been incredibly passionate about football,” said Joiner.
She worked in athletic departments at Iowa State, Joiner’s alma mater and hometown university, and Texas Tech, and then went into football recruiting and operations back at Iowa State, from which she also earned a master’s degree in higher education/intercollegiate athletic administration and leadership.
“I realized that my passion (was) in college football recruiting and operations," said Joiner. "From there, I wanted the opportunity to be really be hands on, to kind of take a position and really learn and grow, and be able to challenge myself and run with that.
“Richmond offered an amazing opportunity to really be hands on and make a direct impact on the program.”
Joiner works to expand UR’s social-medial outreach, helping the Spiders connect with prospects and their families, a highly valuable piece of the recruiting game during a pandemic that prohibits much face-to-face contact. She updates Richmond’s recruiting lists, seeks and obtains transcripts, and assists UR coaches in various other ways as recruiting continues to evolve during the international health crisis.
At schools across the country, recruiting done by coaches was increasingly supported by on-campus personnel before the pandemic. That's been amplified since March's arrival of the coronavirus, which shut down on-the-road recruiting.
These on-campus positions often lead to coaching careers. Joiner does not want to coach, but recruiting is of high interest to her, along with other components of her job connected to operations.
“Whether they’re male or female, if they’re qualified and can do a good job, that’s what we were looking for,” said John Srofe, UR’s football recruiting coordinator and director of operations. “It was really a no-brainer as soon as I met her. She is bright and energetic, had good experience. She was going to be a great addition and an asset to us. We were excited to have her, and pretty lucky to have her, as well.
“Operations and recruiting, it’s a lot about dealing with people. She has a great personality. You knew right away she’d be a welcoming figure for your program, whether it was in recruiting or with your players.”
Said Joiner: "I absolutely love it here. The staff has been incredible to work with. ... They've really shown me a lot of respect, and I've learned a lot from them."
Richmond drew Joiner largely because she has family in the area. She contacted UR coach Russ Huesman and Srofe, and asked about the possibility of joining the Spiders. By that time, in May, recruiting had already modified in significant ways as a result of COVID-19. It’s still changing, particularly for members of the Class of 2021.
“There’s a little bit of nervousness about them because of no camps this summer and, some of them, no (fall) football season,” said Huesman. “So that sped the recruiting season up.”
UR’s staff evaluated junior video of prospects. With in-person recruiting prohibited by the NCAA, the prospects saw the UR campus virtually and met the Spiders coaches and other school representatives through Zoom connections.
High-school coaches appreciate that commitments are being made sooner than ever and are advising their players that if they find a comfortable fit, “jump on board while there’s a spot and not wait like they may have in the past,” said Srofe.
