Katie Joiner brings football passion to Spiders' recruiting game in changing landscape

Joiner works to expand UR’s social-medial outreach, helping the Spiders connect with prospects and their families, a highly valuable piece of the recruiting game during a pandemic that prohibits much face-to-face contact. She updates Richmond’s recruiting lists, seeks and obtains transcripts, and assists UR coaches in various other ways as recruiting continues to evolve during the international health crisis.

At schools across the country, recruiting done by coaches was increasingly supported by on-campus personnel before the pandemic. That's been amplified since March's arrival of the coronavirus, which shut down on-the-road recruiting.

These on-campus positions often lead to coaching careers. Joiner does not want to coach, but recruiting is of high interest to her, along with other components of her job connected to operations.

“Whether they’re male or female, if they’re qualified and can do a good job, that’s what we were looking for,” said John Srofe, UR’s football recruiting coordinator and director of operations. “It was really a no-brainer as soon as I met her. She is bright and energetic, had good experience. She was going to be a great addition and an asset to us. We were excited to have her, and pretty lucky to have her, as well.