Keeping guards fit, out of foul trouble rises as higher priority for thinning Spiders

Care must be taken, Francis appreciates, about how hard and how often he and Jacob Gilyard, the Spiders’ other starting guard, throw their bodies around during the remaining 17 A-10 games.

Francis missed nearly four weeks last season with a fractured sternum sustained when he was involved in a loose-ball pileup with Saint Louis as Robins Center guest on Jan. 11.

Heading into Saturday’s date with visiting St. Bonaventure (2-1, 0-1 A-10), Francis leads Richmond (7-2, 1-0 A-10) in scoring (16 ppg) and demonstrated his big-shot knack by hitting an outcome-icing 3 with 46 seconds left at Davidson. Gilyard averages 11.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 steals, and no Spider plays more (37.5 mpg).

In addition to physical problems, Gilyard and Francis aim to steer clear of foul problems and, of course, viral infections of any variety.

"You've got to be smarter on defense. Don't pick up any cheap fouls or anything like that," said Francis.

Mooney inserted freshman guard Isaiah Wilson for Francis with 16:22 left in the first half of the Davidson game. Wilson played a bit less than two minutes and committed two turnovers and a foul. Mooney sent Francis back in. Wilson participated in four minutes total.