Kevin Hovde brings institutional knowledge to UR hoops staff, also adding Maurice Joseph

Kevin Hovde experienced the University of Richmond and its basketball program during a five-year stay as a student. He’ll now start selling that which he knows.

The Spiders announced Monday that Hovde joined coach Chris Mooney’s staff along with another familiar face at the Robins Center, former George Washington head coach and George Mason assistant Maurice Joseph. Hovde and Joseph replace Marcus Jenkins, who shifted to Minnesota, and Steve Thomas, who left for DePaul.

The holdover on the staff of Mooney, who’s in his 17th year, is Rob Jones, the associate head coach.

Hovde, 32, arrived at UR in 2006 from Kennett Squire, Pa., as a 6-foot-6 guard and played in 99 games as a reserve. Hovde missed a season because of a broken ankle, and returned as a fifth-year player enrolled in graduate school.

If prospects pose questions about whether UR can win an A-10 championship and advance in the NCAA tournament, Hovde has the answers. He was a senior on the 2011 Spiders team that captured the A-10 title and reached the Sweet 16.

Hovde spent the last five seasons on the San Francisco staff, the last two as associate head coach. Previously, Hovde was a member of the Columbia staff for five years.