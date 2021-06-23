Kevin Hovde's years with UR hoops coaches 'really made me want to go and do that'

The hiring of Kevin Hovde as a University of Richmond basketball assistant in mid-May seemed so simple: Spiders player from a decade ago joins staff. In fact, Hovde’s return to Richmond included numerous layers, as is so often the case in college sports.
Family link: As Hovde (HUV-dee) attended Unionville High, located about 30 miles outside of Philadelphia, his sister, Chrissy, was already enrolled at Richmond, which drew her younger brother’s interest. “That made it easier because I had been here, visiting her, and I knew about the facilities and the program,” Hovde said.
Division I draw: Hovde, who’s 6-foot-5, was good enough in high school to entice recruiting interest from Division II and III programs, and too ambitious to reciprocate. He averaged 21.5 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks as a senior, and wanted to play Division I. Hovde was so set on becoming a Division I player that he would have attended a prep school for a year in the hope of reaching his goal rather than settling for Division II or III. He walked on at UR, and then earned a scholarship.
Mooney's opening shots in 2006: Hovde was among coach Chris Mooney's first full class of recruits, along with 6-6 David Brewster, 6-9 Dan Geriot, 6-4 David Gonzalvez, 6-4 Steven Kendall, 6-6 Brian Morris, and 6-6 Ryan Butler (Douglas Freeman High), who arrived at UR in 2005 as Mooney's first recruit but redshirted that year. Brewster, Kendall and Morris transferred out of Richmond.
Career as Spider: Hovde played more early in his career than late under Mooney. He scored 24 points vs. VMI as a freshman. Hovde missed a year because of a broken ankle, redshirted, and ended up playing in 99 games with 10 starts. As a senior, he was a member of UR’s 2011 Sweet 16 team. ”I just loved every part of it,” Hovde said of his experience as a Richmond student-athlete. The interaction with Mooney and his assistants “really made me want to go and do that.”
Notable class: That UR senior class in 2011 included Kevin Anderson, Justin Harper, Dan Geriot, Kevin Smith and Hovde. Mooney said those players took "something that was fairly ordinary, and maybe below average, and made it something very special. That's not an easy thing to do."
Key connection: Hovde’s professional career in college athletics began as director of basketball operations at Columbia, which was coached by Kyle Smith. Mooney and Smith were on the Air Force staff together in the early 2000s, and Smith was an assistant for the Saint Mary’s team that knocked UR out of the 2010 NCAA tournament. At Columbia, Smith promoted Hovde to assistant coach in 2012.
Switching coasts, Part I: Smith in 2016 was named coach at the University of San Francisco, of the West Coast Conference, which Gonzaga dominates. Hovde shifted coasts with Smith. Hovde, known as the Dons’ offensive coordinator, was named San Francisco’s associate head coach in 2019. “It was an awesome experience to go out there and be in the WCC,” said Hovde. “That was a high level. And just to get to experience the West Coast. It was amazing.”
Switching coasts, Part II: Following last season, Mooney and UR lost a pair of assistant coaches, Marcus Jenkins to Minnesota and Steve Thomas to DePaul. The Spiders hired former George Washington coach Maurice Joseph and Hovde, 32. Reuniting with UR and Mooney led Hovde’s reasoning for returning, but also, “I’m married now. I have a daughter 17 months. My wife is from New Jersey. I’m from Pennsylvania,” he said. “Getting back closer to our people was definitely a huge plus.
“Super happy to be back.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor