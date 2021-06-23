Kevin Hovde's years with UR hoops coaches 'really made me want to go and do that'

Career as Spider: Hovde played more early in his career than late under Mooney. He scored 24 points vs. VMI as a freshman. Hovde missed a year because of a broken ankle, redshirted, and ended up playing in 99 games with 10 starts. As a senior, he was a member of UR’s 2011 Sweet 16 team. ”I just loved every part of it,” Hovde said of his experience as a Richmond student-athlete. The interaction with Mooney and his assistants “really made me want to go and do that.”

Notable class: That UR senior class in 2011 included Kevin Anderson, Justin Harper, Dan Geriot, Kevin Smith and Hovde. Mooney said those players took "something that was fairly ordinary, and maybe below average, and made it something very special. That's not an easy thing to do."

Key connection: Hovde’s professional career in college athletics began as director of basketball operations at Columbia, which was coached by Kyle Smith. Mooney and Smith were on the Air Force staff together in the early 2000s, and Smith was an assistant for the Saint Mary’s team that knocked UR out of the 2010 NCAA tournament. At Columbia, Smith promoted Hovde to assistant coach in 2012.