Last lap: Spiders, Tribe vie for running superiority in 132nd meeting

Each program has won 63 games and tied five in the Richmond-William & Mary rivalry. The Spiders and Tribe first met in 1898. The modern twists on Saturday’s game at W&M involve the Tribe’s shot at the FCS playoffs and the Spiders’ opportunity for a winning record.
The first seemed remote in August, and the second seemed highly unlikely during the final week of October.
William & Mary (6-4, 4-3 CAA) was picked to finish 11th among 12 in the CAA preseason poll. The Tribe lost their past two games, but a 4-1 league start included a win at Villanova, which was ranked No. 4 at the time.
W&M coach Mike London referred to Saturday’s regular-season-closing FCS slate as “a big week for outcomes, and we’re not all sure what’s going to happen.” The 24-team FCS field (10 automatic qualifiers, 14 at-large selections chosen by the Division I Football Championship Committee) will be revealed Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
With a victory over Richmond (5-5, 3-4 CAA), the Tribe will be in the discussion but are generally viewed as an unlikely choice.
“Without hope, you’re dead,” said W&M senior center Ryan Ripley, who added that in order to earn serious consideration, “we have to win this game, and we know that.”
The Spiders on Oct. 23 lost their fifth straight game. They bounced back to win their past three.
“We know that we’re much better than our record dictates,” said UR defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who has scored a touchdown in each of the past two games on fumble recoveries. “And we certainly want to show that against a really good William & Mary team this Saturday.
“Just thinking about kind of where we started, being a 2-5 team, and saying we worked our way all the way back to have a winning record, that would certainly mean a lot. But I think even more so, to know that, OK, the game that decided whether or not we were having a winning season or a losing season was against William & Mary, and that we went out and we got a W on their home turf, that would mean so much more.”
UR coach Russ Huesman spent 13 years at W&M (1984-97) as an assistant coach, and his wife is a W&M graduate.
“Tremendous people down there and a great program. But now, we’re Spiders and to be honest with you, we can’t stand them. And I’m sure they can’t stand us," he said. "That’s weird the way that happens, isn’t it?”
W&M coach Mike London is a UR graduate and led the Spiders to the 2008 FCS championship.
“I’m sure Mike hates us right now,” said Huesman, the defensive coordinator on that Spiders’ title-winning team of 2008.
Neither team is a prolific passing outfit. If the Tribe can move the ball behind their veteran offensive line, they will probably prevail.
“Once they find a play, they stick with it,” said Turner. “Once they find that crease, they’re going to keep exposing that. They keep going back to the well.”
Richmond will similarly probe with quarterback Joe Mancuso, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound sixth-year senior who is the Spiders’ most physical ball carrier. UR’s three-game winning streak coincides with his recovery from a broken right index finger. He averaged 64 rushing yards.
“It’s significant in terms who we have that are playing for us. We talk about ‘next man up’ mentality. Yes, that’s true. But when you have a talented player like Joe Mancuso who’s missed games, and then he’s back, then that helps. It helps a lot,” said London.
“And then, you’re allowed to improve as the season goes on. It’s expected that you improve as the season goes on.”
