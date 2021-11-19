Last lap: Spiders, Tribe vie for running superiority in 132nd meeting

“We know that we’re much better than our record dictates,” said UR defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who has scored a touchdown in each of the past two games on fumble recoveries. “And we certainly want to show that against a really good William & Mary team this Saturday.

“Just thinking about kind of where we started, being a 2-5 team, and saying we worked our way all the way back to have a winning record, that would certainly mean a lot. But I think even more so, to know that, OK, the game that decided whether or not we were having a winning season or a losing season was against William & Mary, and that we went out and we got a W on their home turf, that would mean so much more.”

UR coach Russ Huesman spent 13 years at W&M (1984-97) as an assistant coach, and his wife is a W&M graduate.

“Tremendous people down there and a great program. But now, we’re Spiders and to be honest with you, we can’t stand them. And I’m sure they can’t stand us," he said. "That’s weird the way that happens, isn’t it?”

W&M coach Mike London is a UR graduate and led the Spiders to the 2008 FCS championship.

“I’m sure Mike hates us right now,” said Huesman, the defensive coordinator on that Spiders’ title-winning team of 2008.